PASADENA (CBSLA) — Hundreds of local students gathered on Sunday to take on the Rose Bowl Half Marathon in Pasadena. The 13.1 mile race began at 7 a.m., beginning just outside of the Rose Bowl, before participants ran through Colorado Street Bridge, Old Town Pasadena and Cal Tech University before finishing on the field of the world-famous Rose Bowl. Among its participants were Students Run LA, a program that teaches at-risk youth long-term goals through continuous races on a monthly basis, leading to the full Los Angeles Marathon. “It is an opportunity to make them understand that they are young, youthful, that they...

2 DAYS AGO