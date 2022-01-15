Fire & Police
Canby Fire
Jan. 11:18 a.m., traffic accident unknown injury
3:43 a.m., falls
4:27 a.m., breathing problems
8:02 a.m., hemorrhage/laceration
11:25 a.m., breathing problems
3:04 p.m., commercial fire alarm
3:12 p.m., commercial fire alarm
4:21 p.m., public assist
5:25 p.m., unconscious/fainting
6:01 p.m., headache
6:18 p.m., falls
Jan. 212:40 a.m., sick person
2:59 a.m., breathing problems
5:07 a.m., psych/aberrant behavior/suicide attempt
7:33 a.m., abdominal pain
11:05 a.m., chest pain
12:23 p.m., falls
12:41 p.m., falls
3:59 p.m., commercial fire alarm
5:24 p.m., stroke/TIA
7:33 p.m., overdose/poisoning
7:39 p.m., public assist
9:40 p.m., sick person
10:17 p.m., falls
Jan. 312:05 a.m., commercial fire alarm
5:36 a.m., public assist
6:20 a.m., falls
7:22 a.m., falls
9:05 a.m., stroke/TIA
9:59 a.m., unconscious/fainting
10:35 a.m., stroke/TIA
10:39 a.m., commercial fire alarm
1:46 p.m., public assist
1:48 p.m., commercial fire alarm
3:02 p.m., falls
4:12 p.m., service
5:45 p.m., unconscious/fainting
6:53 p.m., breathing problems
7:17 p.m., sick person
7:42 p.m., sick person
Jan. 412:58 a.m., sick person
1:11 a.m., falls
7:51 a.m., abdominal pain
10:32 a.m., chest pain
12:23 p.m., sick person
12:56 p.m., commercial fire alarm
1:16 p.m., diabetic problems
1:32 p.m., public assist
5:11 p.m., heart problems/AICD
Jan. 51:02 a.m., breathing problems
1:19 a.m., public assist
8:26 a.m., breathing problems
11:57 a.m., sick person
12:05 p.m., back pain (non-trauma)
12:10 p.m., back pain (non-trauma)
2:15 p.m., falls
4:00 p.m., traffic accident unknown injury
4:47 p.m., public assist
5:43 p.m., falls
9:11 p.m., public assist
Jan. 612:41 a.m., assault/sexual assault/stun gun
2:00 a.m., assault/sexual assault/stun gun
4:57 a.m., heart problems/AICD
8:34 a.m., odor investigation
10:02 a.m., stroke/TIA
10:46 a.m., unconscious/fainting
12:19 p.m., sick person
1:50: p.m., public assist
4:18 p.m., sick person
4:42 p.m., chest pain
5:09 p.m., overdose/poisoning
6:23 p.m., assault/sexual assault/stun gun
8:19: p.m., falls
Jan. 76:35 a.m., miscellaneous/fire
6:55 a.m., heart problems/AICD
8:31 a.m., public assist
9:03 a.m., unconscious/fainting
9:48 a.m., residential fire
9:54 a.m., abdominal pain
9:58 a.m., commercial fire alarm
2:42 p.m., public assist
6:00 p.m., residential fire
8:57 p.m., sick person
11:36 p.m., unconscious/fainting
Jan. 812:24: a.m., public assist
1:02 a.m., falls
11:48 a.m., miscellaneous/fire
1:42 p.m., falls
2:37 p.m., traumatic injuries
2:55 p.m., sick person
11:21 p.m., back pain (non-trauma)
Molalla Fire
Jan. 6S. Block Lane, Mulino, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
S. Wright Road, Molalla, arcing, shorted electrical equipment
S. Dart Road, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
S. Krupicka Way, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
S. Salo Road, Mulino, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
S. Graves Road, Mulino, assist invalid
Patrol Street, Molalla, assist invalid
Main Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Frances Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
S. Graves Road, Mulino, assist invalid
S. Ball Road, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Jan. 7S. Cole Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
S. 211 Highway, Molalla, power line down
S. Union Mills Road, Mulino, power line down
S. Fernwood Road, Molalla, severe weather or natural disaster, other
S. Claim Road, Molalla, power line down
Kennel Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
S. Fernwood Road/S. Grimm Road, Molalla, power line down
S. Macksburg Road, Molalla, wind storm, tornado/hurricane assessment
S. Wright Road, Molalla, power line down
S. Macksburg Road, Molalla, power line down
S. Sprague Road, Molalla, power line down
S. Shady Dell Road, Molalla, power line down
S. Dart Road, Molalla, power line down
S. Highway 211 Street, Molalla, wind storm, tornado/hurricane assessment
S. Fernwood Road, Molalla, power line down
S. Highway 213, Mulino, power line down
Center Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
S. Dianne Drive, Beavercreek, building fire
Center Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
E. 8th Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
S. Oswalt Road, Colton, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
S. Teasel Creek Road, Molalla, extrication of victim(s) from vehicle
S. Sprague Road, Molalla, overheated motor
Anne Lane, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
S. Mathias Road, Molalla, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Jan. 8Ridings Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
E. 5th Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
S. Windy City Road, Mulino, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Fenton Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
E. Heintz Street, Molalla, assist invalid
Meadowlawn Place, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
S. Beavercreek Road, Mulino, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Jan. 9S. Frap Lane, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Hart Avenue, Molalla, unauthorized burning
E. Main Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Shirley Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
June Drive, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Bronco Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
N. Molalla Avenue, Molalla, ring or jewelry removal
S. Union Hall Road, Mulino, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
N. Molalla Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Jan. 10S. Molalla Forest Road, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Thunderbird Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
S. Molalla Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Jan. 11W. Heintz Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Metzler Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Ridings Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Berwick Court, Molalla, Public service
Taurus Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Columbia Drive, Molalla, citizen complaint
S. Hughes Lane, Canby, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Metzler Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Jan. 12S. Moon Ridge Road, Colton, dispatched & cancelled en route
S. Ramsby Road, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Mary Drive, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
S. Moon Ridge Road, Colton, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Hart Avenue, Molalla, authorized controlled burning
S. Green Mountain Road, Colton, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
S. Macksburg Road, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Molalla Police
Jan. 3Traffic stops: 3
11:39 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on Meadowlawn Place
1:14 p.m.: Ordinance violation complaint reported at Indian Oak Court and East Heintz Street
1:15 p.m.: Trespass complaint reported on West Main Street
2:52 p.m.: Traffic complaint reported on west Main Street
3:05 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on Mountain View Lane
6:41 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Leroy Avenue
7:02 p.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue
7:19 p.m.: Traffic accident, non-injury, reported on West Main Street
Jan. 4Traffic stops: 1
12:11 a.m.: Premises check on West Main Street
1:51 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on Indian Oak Court
3:35 p.m.: Fraud complaint reported on Toliver Road
3:52 p.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue
6:54 p.m.: Traffic complaint reported at South Highway 211 and West Main Street
7:19 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on South Molalla Avenue
Jan. 5Traffic stops: 0
2:25 a.m.: Community contact on Mountain View Lane
3:37 a.m.: Traffic accident, non-injury, reported on South Molalla Avenue
4:00 a.m.: Fire department assist on South Leroy Avenue
7:30 a.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue
7:39 a.m.: Death investigation reported on East Main Street
9:24 a.m.: Theft complaint reported on East Main Street
9:55 a.m.: Unwanted circumstance complaint reported on Robbins Street
10:57 a.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Meadowlark Place
11:07 a.m.: Property investigation on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue
11:21 a.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue
11:49 a.m.: Burglary complaint reported on East Second Street
11:54 a.m.: Harassment complaint reported on South Molalla Avenue
12:23 p.m.: Agency assist on West Main Street
1:26 p.m.: DUI incident reported at East Main Street and North Molalla Avenue
3:20 p.m.: Fraud complaint reported on Christopher Street
3:54 p.m.: Community contact complaint reported on Robbins Street
5:13 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Lola Avenue
6:08 p.m.: Disturbance complaint reported at South Molalla Avenue and East Second Street
6:49 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on North Molalla Avenue
8:59 p.m.: Fire department assist on West Main Street
Jan. 6Traffic stops: 3
1:16 a.m.: Subject stop at Center Avenue and Robbins Street
8:31 a.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue
10:38 a.m.: Motorist assist at West Main Street and Leroy Avenue
10:53 a.m.: Agency assist on West Main Street
11:21 a.m.: Alarm investigation on South Molalla Avenue
1:22 p.m.: Hit-and-run, non-injury, reported on West Main Street
4:21 p.m.: Parking complaint reported at West Main Street and Metzler Avenue
5:03 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on West Main Street
5:38 p.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue
8:08 p.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on Toliver Road
9:48 p.m.: Warrant service on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue
10:28 p.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue
11:57 p.m.: Subject stop on West Main Street
Jan. 7Traffic stops: 3
10:44 a.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Meadowlark Place
11:42 a.m.: Fraud complaint reported on East Main Street
1:58 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on Indian Oak Court
4:16 p.m.: Welfare check on North Molalla Avenue
4:39 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on Indian Oak Court
6:03 p.m.: Hazard complaint reported on West Main Street
6:52 p.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on June Drive
7:02 p.m.: Parking complaint reported at West Main Street and Metzler Avenue
10:47 p.m.: Subject stop at Finneys Avenue and Patrol Street
11:04 p.m.: Traffic accident, unknown injury, reported at South Mathias Road and East Fifth Street
11:14 p.m.: Subject stop at North Cole Avenue and Patrol Street
11:39 p.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue
11:43 p.m.: Subject stop at Metzler Avenue and West Main Street
11:47 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Ridings Avenue
Jan. 8Traffic stops: 1
1:15 a.m.: Disturbance complaint reported at West Main Street and Metzler Avenue
8:51 a.m.: Trespass complaint reported on Shenandoah Drive
11:37 a.m.: Warrant service on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue
1:47 p.m.: Welfare check on North Molalla Avenue
2:36 p.m.: Animal complaint reported at Toliver Road and Rivers Lane
4:52 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on Fenton Avenue
5:11 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Engle Avenue
5:21 p.m.: Fraud complaint reported on the 1100 block of Meadow Drive
7:05 p.m.: Subject stop on the 800 block of West Main Street
Jan. 9Traffic stops: 5
12:08 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported at Christopher Street and Frances Street
3:12 a.m.: Hit-and-run, non-injury, reported on East Main Street
3:13 a.m.: Alarm investigation on the 400 block of Eckerd Avenue
5:10 a.m.: Alarm investigation on the 300 block of Frances Street
3:43 p.m.: Criminal mischief complaint reported on South Molalla Avenue
7:54 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on East Fifth Street
