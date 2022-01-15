Fire & Police

A look at the fire and police department calls in the Molalla and Canby area for the issue of Jan. 19, 2022.

Canby Fire

Jan. 1

1:18 a.m., traffic accident unknown injury

3:43 a.m., falls

4:27 a.m., breathing problems

8:02 a.m., hemorrhage/laceration

11:25 a.m., breathing problems

3:04 p.m., commercial fire alarm

3:12 p.m., commercial fire alarm

4:21 p.m., public assist

5:25 p.m., unconscious/fainting

6:01 p.m., headache

6:18 p.m., falls

Jan. 2

12:40 a.m., sick person

2:59 a.m., breathing problems

5:07 a.m., psych/aberrant behavior/suicide attempt

7:33 a.m., abdominal pain

11:05 a.m., chest pain

12:23 p.m., falls

12:41 p.m., falls

3:59 p.m., commercial fire alarm

5:24 p.m., stroke/TIA

7:33 p.m., overdose/poisoning

7:39 p.m., public assist

9:40 p.m., sick person

10:17 p.m., falls

Jan. 3

12:05 a.m., commercial fire alarm

5:36 a.m., public assist

6:20 a.m., falls

7:22 a.m., falls

9:05 a.m., stroke/TIA

9:59 a.m., unconscious/fainting

10:35 a.m., stroke/TIA

10:39 a.m., commercial fire alarm

1:46 p.m., public assist

1:48 p.m., commercial fire alarm

3:02 p.m., falls

4:12 p.m., service

5:45 p.m., unconscious/fainting

6:53 p.m., breathing problems

7:17 p.m., sick person

7:42 p.m., sick person

Jan. 4

12:58 a.m., sick person

1:11 a.m., falls

7:51 a.m., abdominal pain

10:32 a.m., chest pain

12:23 p.m., sick person

12:56 p.m., commercial fire alarm

1:16 p.m., diabetic problems

1:32 p.m., public assist

5:11 p.m., heart problems/AICD

Jan. 5

1:02 a.m., breathing problems

1:19 a.m., public assist

8:26 a.m., breathing problems

11:57 a.m., sick person

12:05 p.m., back pain (non-trauma)

12:10 p.m., back pain (non-trauma)

2:15 p.m., falls

4:00 p.m., traffic accident unknown injury

4:47 p.m., public assist

5:43 p.m., falls

9:11 p.m., public assist

Jan. 6

12:41 a.m., assault/sexual assault/stun gun

2:00 a.m., assault/sexual assault/stun gun

4:57 a.m., heart problems/AICD

8:34 a.m., odor investigation

10:02 a.m., stroke/TIA

10:46 a.m., unconscious/fainting

12:19 p.m., sick person

1:50: p.m., public assist

4:18 p.m., sick person

4:42 p.m., chest pain

5:09 p.m., overdose/poisoning

6:23 p.m., assault/sexual assault/stun gun

8:19: p.m., falls

Jan. 7

6:35 a.m., miscellaneous/fire

6:55 a.m., heart problems/AICD

8:31 a.m., public assist

9:03 a.m., unconscious/fainting

9:48 a.m., residential fire

9:54 a.m., abdominal pain

9:58 a.m., commercial fire alarm

2:42 p.m., public assist

6:00 p.m., residential fire

8:57 p.m., sick person

11:36 p.m., unconscious/fainting

Jan. 8

12:24: a.m., public assist

1:02 a.m., falls

11:48 a.m., miscellaneous/fire

1:42 p.m., falls

2:37 p.m., traumatic injuries

2:55 p.m., sick person

11:21 p.m., back pain (non-trauma)

Molalla Fire

Jan. 6

S. Block Lane, Mulino, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S. Wright Road, Molalla, arcing, shorted electrical equipment

S. Dart Road, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S. Krupicka Way, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S. Salo Road, Mulino, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S. Graves Road, Mulino, assist invalid

Patrol Street, Molalla, assist invalid

Main Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Frances Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S. Graves Road, Mulino, assist invalid

S. Ball Road, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Jan. 7

S. Cole Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S. 211 Highway, Molalla, power line down

S. Union Mills Road, Mulino, power line down

S. Fernwood Road, Molalla, severe weather or natural disaster, other

S. Claim Road, Molalla, power line down

Kennel Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S. Fernwood Road/S. Grimm Road, Molalla, power line down

S. Macksburg Road, Molalla, wind storm, tornado/hurricane assessment

S. Wright Road, Molalla, power line down

S. Macksburg Road, Molalla, power line down

S. Sprague Road, Molalla, power line down

S. Shady Dell Road, Molalla, power line down

S. Dart Road, Molalla, power line down

S. Highway 211 Street, Molalla, wind storm, tornado/hurricane assessment

S. Fernwood Road, Molalla, power line down

S. Highway 213, Mulino, power line down

Center Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S. Dianne Drive, Beavercreek, building fire

Center Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

E. 8th Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S. Oswalt Road, Colton, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S. Teasel Creek Road, Molalla, extrication of victim(s) from vehicle

S. Sprague Road, Molalla, overheated motor

Anne Lane, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S. Mathias Road, Molalla, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Jan. 8

Ridings Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

E. 5th Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S. Windy City Road, Mulino, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Fenton Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

E. Heintz Street, Molalla, assist invalid

Meadowlawn Place, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S. Beavercreek Road, Mulino, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Jan. 9

S. Frap Lane, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Hart Avenue, Molalla, unauthorized burning

E. Main Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Shirley Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

June Drive, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Bronco Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

N. Molalla Avenue, Molalla, ring or jewelry removal

S. Union Hall Road, Mulino, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

N. Molalla Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Jan. 10

S. Molalla Forest Road, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Thunderbird Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S. Molalla Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Jan. 11

W. Heintz Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Metzler Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Ridings Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Berwick Court, Molalla, Public service

Taurus Street, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Columbia Drive, Molalla, citizen complaint

S. Hughes Lane, Canby, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Metzler Avenue, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Jan. 12

S. Moon Ridge Road, Colton, dispatched & cancelled en route

S. Ramsby Road, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Mary Drive, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S. Moon Ridge Road, Colton, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Hart Avenue, Molalla, authorized controlled burning

S. Green Mountain Road, Colton, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S. Macksburg Road, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Molalla Police

Jan. 3

Traffic stops: 3

11:39 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on Meadowlawn Place

1:14 p.m.: Ordinance violation complaint reported at Indian Oak Court and East Heintz Street

1:15 p.m.: Trespass complaint reported on West Main Street

2:52 p.m.: Traffic complaint reported on west Main Street

3:05 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on Mountain View Lane

6:41 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on Leroy Avenue

7:02 p.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

7:19 p.m.: Traffic accident, non-injury, reported on West Main Street

Jan. 4

Traffic stops: 1

12:11 a.m.: Premises check on West Main Street

1:51 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on Indian Oak Court

3:35 p.m.: Fraud complaint reported on Toliver Road

3:52 p.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

6:54 p.m.: Traffic complaint reported at South Highway 211 and West Main Street

7:19 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on South Molalla Avenue

Jan. 5

Traffic stops: 0

2:25 a.m.: Community contact on Mountain View Lane

3:37 a.m.: Traffic accident, non-injury, reported on South Molalla Avenue

4:00 a.m.: Fire department assist on South Leroy Avenue

7:30 a.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

7:39 a.m.: Death investigation reported on East Main Street

9:24 a.m.: Theft complaint reported on East Main Street

9:55 a.m.: Unwanted circumstance complaint reported on Robbins Street

10:57 a.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Meadowlark Place

11:07 a.m.: Property investigation on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

11:21 a.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

11:49 a.m.: Burglary complaint reported on East Second Street

11:54 a.m.: Harassment complaint reported on South Molalla Avenue

12:23 p.m.: Agency assist on West Main Street

1:26 p.m.: DUI incident reported at East Main Street and North Molalla Avenue

3:20 p.m.: Fraud complaint reported on Christopher Street

3:54 p.m.: Community contact complaint reported on Robbins Street

5:13 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Lola Avenue

6:08 p.m.: Disturbance complaint reported at South Molalla Avenue and East Second Street

6:49 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on North Molalla Avenue

8:59 p.m.: Fire department assist on West Main Street

Jan. 6

Traffic stops: 3

1:16 a.m.: Subject stop at Center Avenue and Robbins Street

8:31 a.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

10:38 a.m.: Motorist assist at West Main Street and Leroy Avenue

10:53 a.m.: Agency assist on West Main Street

11:21 a.m.: Alarm investigation on South Molalla Avenue

1:22 p.m.: Hit-and-run, non-injury, reported on West Main Street

4:21 p.m.: Parking complaint reported at West Main Street and Metzler Avenue

5:03 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on West Main Street

5:38 p.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

8:08 p.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on Toliver Road

9:48 p.m.: Warrant service on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

10:28 p.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

11:57 p.m.: Subject stop on West Main Street

Jan. 7

Traffic stops: 3

10:44 a.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Meadowlark Place

11:42 a.m.: Fraud complaint reported on East Main Street

1:58 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on Indian Oak Court

4:16 p.m.: Welfare check on North Molalla Avenue

4:39 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on Indian Oak Court

6:03 p.m.: Hazard complaint reported on West Main Street

6:52 p.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on June Drive

7:02 p.m.: Parking complaint reported at West Main Street and Metzler Avenue

10:47 p.m.: Subject stop at Finneys Avenue and Patrol Street

11:04 p.m.: Traffic accident, unknown injury, reported at South Mathias Road and East Fifth Street

11:14 p.m.: Subject stop at North Cole Avenue and Patrol Street

11:39 p.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

11:43 p.m.: Subject stop at Metzler Avenue and West Main Street

11:47 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on Ridings Avenue

Jan. 8

Traffic stops: 1

1:15 a.m.: Disturbance complaint reported at West Main Street and Metzler Avenue

8:51 a.m.: Trespass complaint reported on Shenandoah Drive

11:37 a.m.: Warrant service on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

1:47 p.m.: Welfare check on North Molalla Avenue

2:36 p.m.: Animal complaint reported at Toliver Road and Rivers Lane

4:52 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on Fenton Avenue

5:11 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on Engle Avenue

5:21 p.m.: Fraud complaint reported on the 1100 block of Meadow Drive

7:05 p.m.: Subject stop on the 800 block of West Main Street

Jan. 9

Traffic stops: 5

12:08 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported at Christopher Street and Frances Street

3:12 a.m.: Hit-and-run, non-injury, reported on East Main Street

3:13 a.m.: Alarm investigation on the 400 block of Eckerd Avenue

5:10 a.m.: Alarm investigation on the 300 block of Frances Street

3:43 p.m.: Criminal mischief complaint reported on South Molalla Avenue

7:54 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle complaint reported on East Fifth Street

