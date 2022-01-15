ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton Corner: School district adds mental health component

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQEWF_0dmWPT8Q00 The move will help the school district provide support as students and families navigate the pandemic.

In March 2020 schools were unexpectedly shut down. Student routines and social lives were drastically changed and uncertainty and anxiety filled student's homes and lives.

Mental health issues have become more prevalent as students and families navigate the pandemic and a possible post-pandemic life.

To give students help and support with the resulting fears and anxieties, the Colton School District (CSD) will be bringing a mental health counselor on board.

"We have been looking at different avenues in order to bring on a mental health counselor," Colton School District Superintendent Dave Kline said. "We will be partnering with LifeStance Health to bring in counseling to support our students."

Kline said they were able to find a local LifeStance counselor and will be piloting the program at the high school beginning spring semester.

"The district is eager to roll out these services to our students because we know that our students are coming to us with a lot of trauma and other challenges from the past two years, just as is being seen state-wide and nationally," Colton High School (CHS) Principal Travis Remmick said. "These are barriers to their ability to learn and grow into successful adults. By bringing these services to CSD we are able to help support our students' success and wellbeing."

Remmick said students will be able to meet with the counselor in person in spaces established in the school building for confidential meetings. The first step of the counseling service will be to connect with parents/guardians before meeting with the student. They want any services to be a partnership between the student, the family and the counselor.

The district will be evaluating the pilot experience through the spring and hope to add additional days for the counselor to be onsite during the 2022-23 school year based on student needs.

Kline said the process is not complete, and the program will start with mental health counseling on-site at CHS once a week. The future plan is to expand services as needed, adding more days and including outreach at the middle school. He said the program will be funded through the Student Success Act.

Kline said access to mental health care for students and families has been a priority to him since his first days serving in administration within the Sheridan School District.

"We were able to bring in full-time counselors for mental health and addiction services," Kline said. "As a district we saw what a difference it made with the students who might have slipped through the cracks."

At the January CSD board meeting, Larry Didway, head of Clackamas County Education Service District, gave the ESD annual district report and brought to the board's attention that Kline is part of the design team that is focusing on crisis response and has made suicide prevention training available to the educators and staff of the district.

Kline's 'interim' tag replaced

Recently, the Colton School Board took steps to bring interim Superintendent Dave Kline on as the long-term superintendent.

At the Jan. 10 meeting, Colton School District Board Vice Chair Tim Behrens read the following board statement:

"The board has had opportunity to hear from parents, community and staff by way of a survey and meeting with principals and union leaders. The majority of the participants felt that the district is headed in the right direction and they appreciate Dave Kline's straightforward and transparent leadership and the strengths he brings to the table, including listening, communicating, collaborating and involvement with our community. The board sees the positive momentum in our district under Dave's leadership, and based on the collective feedback, would be interested in extending Dave's contract beyond this interim term."

Colton School District's board then made a motion and voted unanimously to extend Kline's contract.

Board Chair Sid Gunter will complete negotiations with Kline in order to hire him as district superintendent on a one-year contract. The board will vote on the contract and hire at the Feb. 7 board meeting.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

