ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings start slowly but wear down Rockets

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

Marvin Bagley III recorded season highs with 26 points and 13 rebounds, and De'Aaron Fox poured in a game-high 27 points Friday night as the Sacramento Kings overcame a slow start to roll past the visiting Houston Rockets 126-114. Buddy Hield and Terence Davis combined for seven 3-pointers and...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingsherald.com

Rockets 118, Kings 112: Kings lose without their backcourt

The stars were all aligned for the Sacramento Kings to piece together a solid win streak heading into today's matchup against the Houston Rockets. They had beaten the Lakers and had already taken care of the Rockets a few nights ago after big performances from De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III, and Tyrese Haliburton. All that stood between them and a three-game win streak was to tackle the 15th seeded Rockets once again. And then Marvin Bagley III went out with shoulder soreness. And then Tyrese Haliburton entered health and safety protocols. And then, as a result, my life was ruined. So the stars became less aligned before tip-off, but the Kings still had the odds in their favor against the worst team in the West. Let's see how they did:
NBA
kingsherald.com

Kings vs Rockets Game Thread

Arrrrgh. Jimmy G’ terrible throw and Warner hurt on back to back plays. I’m gonna blame McNair for that too. Damn, what am I watching? Down 14 to the Rockets. Gallo is back from the bar after watching the Niners, and he likes our chances. Kingsguru21 agrees with...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (13-32) play against the Sacramento Kings (28-28) at Golden 1 Center. Houston Rockets 118, Sacramento Kings 112 (Final) We discussed that play, the Kings loss to Houston and plenty of trade deadline talk. Shoutout to our presenting sponsor: @TheBurgerPatch. 🔊: https://t.co/t1Xd7GfGKd. 📺: https://t.co/W2uAk2Q4qz pic.twitter.com/RzZDezszjC – 11:49...
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Rockets get revenge against Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Rockets entered Sunday determined to avenge Friday’s loss to the Kings, having spent the previous 24 hours concentrating on how to avoid making the same mistakes in their second game in three days at the Golden 1 Center. Deja vu found them anyway. For...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Terence Davis
Person
De'aaron Fox
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Eric Gordon
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
numberfire.com

Kings' Richaun Holmes starting Sunday versus Rockets

Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes will start in Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets. Holmes will make his first appearance in the year 2022 after missing the first half of the month in the health and safety protocols and working his way back from them. Holmes has a $5,400 salary...
NBA
kingsherald.com

Kings vs Rockets Preview: Space Oddity

It’s Sunday, it’s early and it’s the Rockets. You have literally seen and heard it all before. The only surprise left for you with this team is how unsurprised you’ll feel at the unexpected. Let's talk Kings basketball. When: Sunday, January 16th, 3:00 PM PT. Where:...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Rockets 126 114
The Dream Shake

Rockets 118, Kings 112: Houston Clutches Up Down Stretch in Win

The Houston Rockets got their revenge on the Sacramento Kings Sunday afternoon with a 118-112 win. The Rockets started the game strong with a 13-0 run and led 21-5 after six minutes of action. The team played high-intensity defense while taking smart shots on the offensive end to grow the initial lead.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy