Star Wars vs. Star Trek: In The Streaming Era

Star Wars and Star Trek have always been pitted against one another, but this poll is specifically about how the creative forces behind both franchises have very different approaches to streaming television. Disney+’s Star Wars, led by Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, makes an effort to be...

digitalspy.com

The Mandalorian star returning to Justified for series revival

Justified star Timothy Olyphant will reprise his role as US Marshal Raylan Givens. Nearly seven years after Justified ended its six-season run, the FX crime drama is returning to the network with a new limited series titled Justified: City Primeval. Olyphant, recently seen in The Mandalorian as Cobb Vanth, will...
Star Trek reveals Discovery season 4B and Picard season 2 release dates

Star Trek fans are the biggest winners of 2022, with four separate TV shows airing over the course of this year. First up, there's Discovery, premiering season 4B on Paramount+ in the US next month (Thursday, February 10 to be precise), moving away from CBS All Access for the first time.
Jonathan Frakes teases scene with Q on Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard season two will premiere in February 2022. Star Trek fans were only too happy to welcome John de Lancie back to the universe when it was announced the actor would be reprising his role as the pompous, self-righteous god-like entity of the Continuum. After all, putting Q back together with his nemesis, now-Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) could only mean good things for the second season of the continuing journeys of the retired Starfleet admiral on Star Trek:Picard. Now, Jonathan Frakes has given us even more to look forward to when the series returns to Paramount+ in February.
Kathleen Kennedy
Jon Favreau
Alex Kurtzman
Prodigy
Everyone Is In ‘Star Wars’ Now

The following post contains a few minor spoilers about the cast of The Book of Boba Fett. Star Wars loves to kick off a film with a dramatic character introduction. Think of Darth Vader boarding the Rebel ship at the start of A New Hope, or the Jedis on the Trade Federation ship in The Phantom Menace. This week’s Book of Boba Fett opens with a similar moment, when Boba Fett agrees to an unscheduled audience with one of his subjects. A lone figure plods down the stairs into Boba Fett’s throne room revealing ... beloved character actor Stephen Root?
Disney+ Confusingly Removes ‘Star Wars’ Series From Streaming Platform

The Walt Disney Company’s streaming platform has become the hub of all things new across brands such as Marvel and Star Wars. Launching on November 19, 2019, Disney+ recently celebrated its two-year anniversary with content dropping in spades and even the Disney Parks worldwide joining in on the fun with special firework shows, exclusive merchandise, and rare Disney character sightings.
A Marvel movie might not be the biggest hit of 2022 at the box office

After a challenging start to 2021, the global box office reignited with the stunning success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is still swinging away. The latest Spider-Man movie is currently up to a massive $1.62 billion, making it the eighth biggest movie of all time. While it was always going to be a hit, No Way Home's mega haul is something that many didn't think was going to be possible with cinemagoing still not quite back to 'normal'.
‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
Moon Knight: Marvel fans stunned by Oscar Isaac’s ‘simply terrible’ British accent in first trailer for series

The first trailer for Marvel’s forthcoming series Moon Knight has dropped – but fans are expressing scepticism about star Oscar Isaac’s British accent.Isaac plays Marc Spector in the series, a man with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.Ethan Hawke co-stars as cult leader Arthur Harrow. Moon Knight will debut on Disney Plus on 30 March.Viewers shared their reactions to the trailer on social media, with many commenting on Isaac’s unconventional English dialect.“Oscar Isaac‘s British accent is simply terrible, that s*** hurt my ears,” wrote one person.“My mind is split between appreciating how...
STAR TREK: PRODIGY Review — “First Con-tact”

Star Trek: Prodigy follows the high of last week’s epic holodeck adventure with a smaller-scale episode which reminds us just how far Dal has travelled along his path of self-discovery… and how much further he still has to go. The mood on the Protostar is a pensive one,...
Star Wars Inside Intel: The Nightsisters

Star Wars Inside Intel is a StarWars.com feature where Lucasfilm Story Group member Emily Shkoukani, whose job is to know as much about a galaxy far, far away as possible, explores obscure facts about Star Wars lore and continuity. In this installment, Emily analyzes the peculiar coven of Nightsisters….
Lego Star Wars AT-AT review

While relatively expensive, you’re getting good value here with a kit of over 1,200 pieces. Despite the simple appearance of the finished AT-AT, there’s a satisfyingly challenging build underneath it all that results in an authentic, fun to use, final model. We enjoyed building the Lego Star Wars...
Star Trek canon just retconned a

How do you cloak a starship? One of Star Trek: Prodigy’s advisers breaks down that Chimerium cloaking device. Stealth tech in Star Trek has always been unreliable for the people in the starships and reliably awesome for the audience. First introduced in the Romulan-centric ‘60s episode “Balance of Terror,” starships with cloaking devices are pretty much invisible, and therefore a giant pain-in-the-neck for the ethical members of the Federation, who mostly lack cloaking tech.
Star Trek: Prodigy reunites several beloved Star Trek icons

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Star Trek: Prodigy “Kobayashi”. Many Star Trek series have had crossovers, but never before has one series crossed over four others. Star Trek: Prodigy took a bold leap in the latest episode, “Kobayahsi,” bringing several beloved characters to the bridge of the Enterprise-D. And though the episode was set partially in the holodeck, and the characters were holograms, it was still an incredible crossover.
Watch: 10 greatest second chances in Star Trek

TrekCulture covers the greatest chances for Star Trek actors and characters. Unfortunately, over the course of 55 years, there were numerous actors and characters in Star Trek history that were ousted or eliminated due to behind-the-scenes issues or they simply didn’t work for the series any longer. But sometimes, as we saw in the death of Mr. Spock on Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, the end is not always permanent, and TrekCulture shares ten of those second chances in its latest video.
