Madison Keys beats Alison Riske in Adelaide final

 4 days ago

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Former US Open finalist Madison Keys has warmed up for...

The Independent

Australian Open players rush to aid ball girl after she collapses at side of court

Two players at the Australian Open rushed to a ballgirl's aid after she collapsed on the side of the field on Monday.Spain's Pedro Martinez and Argentina's Federico Delbonis were playing their first-round match on Court 17 at Melbourne Park when the girl suddenly fainted.Midway through their tiebreaker, Delbonis noticed something going on the other end. Both the players rushed to her help, with Delbonis sprinting from the far side of the court.The line judges too helped the girl with water before putting her into a nearby chair. The players reportedly stayed right by the girl while she was receiving...
The Independent

What time is Emma Raducanu playing and how can I watch Australian Open match?

Emma Raducanu returns to Grand Slam action at the Australian Open, four months on from her remarkable US Open triumph, as the British No 1 takes on Sloane Stephens in Melbourne on Tuesday morning. As far as first-round matches go, Raducanu has been handed a tough draw against another former US Open champion in Stephens, and the 19-year-old’s match will be last up in the night session on Margaret Court on day two of the tournament. Raducanu comes into the match having suffered a heavy defeat to in-form Elena Rybakina in Sydney last week. “I feel like there’s actually...
The Independent

Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal cruise as spotlight returns to tennis

After a build-up dominated by Novak Djokovic’s botched visa controversy, the Australian Open was finally able to emerge from its political shadow on Monday and stage a drama strictly of a sporting variety. The commencement of actual tennis will have arrived as a welcome relief for tired fans and beleaguered organisers alike, with the embittered world No 1 in the air en route home to Belgrade when the first ball was mercifully struck inside the Rod Laver Arena. That honour belonged to Tatjana Maria, the world No 287, who was duly thrashed by fifth seed Maria Sakkari as the...
The Independent

Australian Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens match result after Andy Murray wins

Follow all the reaction from the first-round matches on day two at the Australian Open.In the women’s singles, Garbine Muguruza got off to a perfect start against Clara Burel, while British qualifier Harriet Dart could do little to stave off the brilliance of Iga Swiatek, falling 6-3 6-0 to the 2020 French Open champion. Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit also cruised through in straight sets, although there was somewhat of a shock as Petra Kvitova was beaten by Sorana Cirstea. Leylah Fernandez, who faced Emma Raducanu in last year’s US Open final, also suffered an early exit at the...
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
The Independent

Australia and the Barmy Army bond over Sweet Caroline – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.CricketAustralia and the Barmy Army bonded over Sweet Caroline View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)Sophie Ecclestone’s Ashes preparations are going well!7️⃣-1️⃣4️⃣ 🔥 @Sophecc19 was in fine form with the ball in yesterday's intra-squad game! pic.twitter.com/w2AvZpHUZZ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 17, 2022All seven of @Sophecc19's...
The Independent

No problems for Rafael Nadal on return to grand slam tennis in Melbourne

Rafael Nadal made a convincing return to grand slam tennis as he eased into the second round of the Australian Open.The sixth seed, the only man bidding for a 21st grand slam title this fortnight following Novak Djokovic’s deportation, cut short his 2021 season in early August because of a foot problem.His only slam title in Melbourne came 13 years ago but he began the new year by winning an ATP Tour event on the same courts and brushed aside American Marcos Giron 6-1 6-4 6-2.Nadal said: “Of course, when you are getting a little bit older, all the comebacks...
The Independent

Andy Murray ‘could not ask for any more’ after making winning return to Australian Open

Andy Murray focused on the future not the past after returning to the court where he was virtually retired three years ago for another epic Australian Open encounter.The great and the good of tennis were hastily gathered together to make a tribute video for Murray in 2019 after he tearfully laid bare the extent of his hip problems on the eve of the tournament and announced he was considering retiring.But, even as the video was playing, Murray, who had somehow defied the pain to push Roberto Bautista Agut to five sets in a raucous atmosphere, was looking ahead to...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Osaka, Barty advance toward Australian Open showdown

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — For the first set, Naomi Osaka's rediscovered love of the game meant it was anything but fun for Madison Brengle in the third round of the Australian Open. The defending champion conceded only four points in the first four games Wednesday and rifled forehand winners...
AFP

Murray roars into round two as Medvedev sets up Kyrgios clash

Former world number one Andy Murray turned back the clock in typically combative style and favourite Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster second-round showdown with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Medvedev, who lost last year's final in Melbourne to Djokovic but then beat the Serbian in the US Open final in September, plays combustible but talented Australian showman Kyrgios in round two.
The Independent

Naomi Osaka makes successful start to Australian Open title defence

Naomi Osaka opened up about the feeling of unfinished business that drove her to return to tennis after easing into the second round of the Australian Open.The defending champion took to Rod Laver Arena for just her fourth match since early September and defeated young Colombian Camila Osorio 6-3 6-3.Osaka cut short her season after a third-round loss at the US Open to focus on her mental wellbeing and has been noticeably happier and calmer since the start of the new season.💙💕🧡🦋 nice to be back pic.twitter.com/aKmAzPoceb— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 17, 2022She said: “I think it kind of came throughout...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Australian Open Lookahead: Revitalized Murray in 2nd round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. After wild-card entry Andy Murray beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets to win a match at the Australian Open for the first time in five years, the personable Scotsman is aiming to make it two in three days. The five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park plays Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev will have a big test against local hope Nick Kyrgios, although it'll be on Rod Laver Arena rather the mercurial Australian's preferred John Cain Arena. British qualifier Liam Broady lost to Kyrgios in the first round and he said “it’s the first time I’ve ever walked onto a tennis court and been booed . . . I thought they were going to do it for like 10 minutes (but) they did it for 2 1-2 hours, like every point. It was a zoo out there.” The Medvedev-Kyrgios match is destined to draw plenty of viewers, including defending Australian Open women's champion Naomi Osaka. After advancing to the third round, Osaka said watching Kyrgios seemed like a must: “Honestly, now I’m feeling like it’s not an Australian Open if you don’t watch a night match of Kyrgios on John Cain.” In the women's draw, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and 2020 finalist and third-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza are all in action on Day 4.
The Independent

Cameron Norrie at a loss to explain crushing first-round Australian Open exit

Cameron Norrie was left searching for answers after a dispiriting loss to Sebastian Korda in the first round of the Australian Open The young American is one of the game’s up-and-coming stars and this was a very tricky draw for the British number one, but a 6-3 6-0 6-4 scoreline left no room for finding the positives.“I think that’s maybe my worst match in the last eight months or so,” said the 12th seed. “I had a week off to prepare, prepared as well as I could, and just I was slow, I was missing routine backhands, which I never...
