Canby, OR

Briefs

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FyJjw_0dmWNx4000 A look at some activities and events that are happening in the Canby and Molalla area for the Jan. 22, 2022 issue.

CHS theater program slates new production

The Canby High theater program, under the direction of Sullivan Mackintosh, will present "The Importance of Being Earnest" in January at the Richard R. Brown Fine Arts Center.

Shows will be Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 20-22, and Jan. 27-29 at 7 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinee performances on each Saturday.

Tickets will be available only at the door.

Molalla Aquatic Center hosts ongoing programs

The Molalla Aquatic Center has a host of programs and activities coming or ongoing, including: Swim lessons, family swim, MAC Kids Club, A MAD board meeting on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m., Tot Time, Name in Lights and an assortment of fitness classes.

For more information or to register, check out the center's website at molallaaquaticcenter.com or email frontdesk@molallaaquaticcenter.com or call 503-759-POOL.

Rose planting event looking for volunteers

Canby Area Beautification will plant 200 rose bushes along Highway 99E in Canby on Saturday, Jan. 22, beginning at 10 a.m. (rain or shine). The group is looking for volunteers to help with the planting project and will be held across from NW Furniture Outlet.

Volunteers should bring work gloves and shovels.

To donate and/or volunteer, contact the CAB president at cathyraesmith@gmail.com and visit the Facebook page: Canby Area Beautification.

Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, OR
