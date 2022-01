More than 150 of the 600 participants in the CDC’s national RECOVER study were able to gather at St. Luke’s for a photo to commemorate their contribution to the study. St. Luke’s is one of six healthcare organizations that are participating in the study. Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Harmony Tyner is the principal investigator at St. Luke’s and the study is being managed by St. Luke’s research department, the Whiteside Institute for Clinical Research.

