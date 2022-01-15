ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tune Into Jacob Colon and His Latest Single ‘Late Nights’

By Preferred Content Provider
oneedm.com
 4 days ago

This year, Jacob has evolved and developed his own signature sound of House music filled with a unique mix of high energy, heavy basslines, and rugged beats using his musical upbringing to set himself apart from the crowd. Jacob Colon has proven himself to be one of the most exciting talents...

oneedm.com

Comments / 0

metalinsider.net

Cult of Luna go “Into the Night” with new single

Swedish post-metal outfit Cult Of Luna have shared a visualizer for the song "Into The Night." The track is taken from the group's upcoming album, The Long Road North, out February 11th via Metal Blade Records. Guitarist and vocalist Fredrik Kihlberg comments:. "'Into the Night' is about...
ROCK MUSIC
Music News

Atlanta Artist Lánre Uncovers Latest Single "LA"

Atlanta artist Lánre returns with his stunning new single, "LA". The fast-rising artist has been going from strength to strength since dropping his debut EP, In My Dreams, last year. "LA" arrives fresh on the heels of previous release "Somebody New (graymattr Remix)", which was supported by BBC Radio, and with his audience continuing to grow with each release, "LA" looks set to be Lánre's biggest single to date.
ATLANTA, GA
shorefire.com

Ferris & Sylvester’s Latest Single Is A Soundtrack For Dreamers

"Golden" is the second single from the duo's forthcoming debut album Superhuman (3.11) - listen here. Ferris & Sylvester - who were hailed by the BBC as "one of the best bands of the last five years" - share "Golden," the second single off their forthcoming debut album Superhuman (out March 11 via PIAS). Perfect for the New Year, the catchy, 1960s-esque groove of "Golden" showcases the UK Americana Awards 'Emerging Artist of Year' winners as a force of nature. Doused with a swaggering take on the universal need to be something more than you are, the track's funky, psychedelic horns and shimmering Brit-pop will drive you to hit repeat.
MUSIC
oneedm.com

Jacob Colon’s Growing ‘Made to Move’ Radio Shows

As we move into the new year, Jacob Colon's collection of shows from December keep it hot throughout the winter, as he draws us in to get the latest fix of the best House the scene has to offer, with a sultry blend of the hottest Afro House packed full of groove. Jacob Colon's rise to prominence in the industry comes down to his limitless talents behind the decks to the Production room, with a plethora of heavyweight releases that have been broadcasted globally, including releases like 'Love Ahora' with Vann Morfin and Laura Noble, 'Desert Storm' and 'Don't stop'. With a background of club-ready anthems behind him, it is clear to see that Jacob has a diverse knowledge of the industry and when it comes down to picking out the best of the best on his shows, he does not disappoint.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Nights#Late Nights#Anthems#House#Desert Storm
oneedm.com

The World of EDM With Terry Golden’s Hit ‘Love The World’

Terry Golden has been making waves all year throughout 2021 in the dance music industry, as he celebrates another memorable year in the scene. Kicking off the new year, Terry Golden is making sure he starts off 2022 with a bang, especially with his newest release 'Love The World'. Hailing from Denmark, Terry Golden has become somewhat of an aficionado in the dance music scene, he offers up fresh and unique music as he merges his different techniques and experiences to create truly ear-catching releases. With almost 30 years of knowledge under his belt DJing and Producing in the electronic music scene, Terry has picked up some seriously impressive career accolades along the way.
MUSIC
oneedm.com

NATHASSIA and Rare Candy Present ‘Light of The World’

Celebrated multi-cultural electronic music artist Nathassia Devine is collaborating for the first time this year with production duo Rare Candy to create this deliciously grooved inspirational single "Light of the World" with Most Lost on remix duty. Her prominent live show capabilities and successful releases mixed in with the launch of her 'Goddess Is A DJ' radio show are just some of the things that have kept her ahead of the curve this year, as her creative flair is a gift that keeps on giving. She is a powerhouse artist who delivers an entirely unique and hypnotic sound built from her worldly influences and immense talent as a DJ and Producer.
MUSIC
bassmusicianmagazine.com

New Album: Bruce Hughes, Late Night Polaroids

On Late Night Polaroids, the renowned bassist Bruce Hughes plays frontman on his new release, giving us smart, playful pop tunes with serious groove. Bruce Hughes has worked steadily since the 80s, putting down the Austin sound. Creating and collaborating with high-caliber bands both in front of the mic and behind the board, he's lent his aptly named Bass of Love and his acutely attuned musical ear to acts such as Bob Schneider, Poi Dog Pondering, Jason Mraz's huge 2009 world tour, and Fastball, to name just a few.
AUSTIN, TX
substreammagazine.com

William Ryan Key releases latest single “Brighton”

William Ryan Key has been searching for his own musical identity for the last few years. When people hear his name, Yellowcard is the first thing to pop into their minds. With his third EP being released in February, he thought "I wondered if it was too far removed from the music people expect to hear from me. // The more I pondered it, the more I realized that it might be and that it was ok if it was."
MUSIC
warm1069.com

Tune into The Weeknd’s ‘103.5 Dawn FM’ livestream Thursday night

The Weeknd will get fans ready for the release of his new album, Dawn FM, by appearing in a special livestream. Called 103.5 Dawn FM, the livestream will run on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app starting at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Weeknd says of the event, "The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time."
MUSIC
oneedm.com

CHYL and Amber Na Produced Fun House Anthem ‘Bestie’

Distinguished Chinese-Canadian producer and DJ CHYL shares a huge passion for music production derived from her key to happiness – electronic music. Her unique take on dance music incorporates a female-empowering theme, and she has the career accolades to prove her worth. Her newest hit 'Bestie' is a collaboration between her and Amber Na. Looking to kick start 2022 with an energetic bass house track that celebrates friendship and women in the dance music scene, this iconic track is a great place to start. CHYL has been tearing up the scene with her modern and innovative take on dance music ever since the start of her career, and she states that with a million dance songs about love every year, it's about time someone created a track that celebrates friendship.
MUSIC
101x.com

Muse, Bastille Return With New Tunes On The Latest UKTX!

A rockin' new Muse tune arrived last week and we addressed it on the latest show. And Bastille's fourth LP arrives in a matter of weeks; new song "Shut Off The Lights" precedes Give Me The Future's arrival and gets a first UKTX spin below. And put a line under the name Alfie Templeman. The Bedfordshire teenager's been making his own records for years. Now a major label debut looms and "3D Feelings" suggests great things. Check out the show below the list!
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Luke Bryan “Could Not be Prouder” of Latest Video for His Single ‘Up’

Luke Bryan released his latest video for his single "Up" from his 2020 deluxe album, Burn Here, Live Here, Die Here. The song paints a picture of a farmer's life, while the video shows Bryan watching old footage of his southern upbringing. The American Idol judge keeps the feeling of country music alive with a tone that matches the genre's art of storytelling through song.
MUSIC
Spin

Superchunk Share Latest Single ‘This Night’ From Wild Loneliness

Indie-rock veterans Superchunk released a new single from their highly anticipated album Wild Loneliness. The record will be released on February 25 on Merge Records. Previously, the band released "Endless Summer," their first single in support of Wild Loneliness. It has been nearly four years since the band's previous full-length record was released, titled What a Time to be Alive. The album is available for preorder here.
MUSIC
buzz-music.com

Get Into Some “Trouble,” With Angel Dweh In His Latest Single

Multi-talented Liberian-American artist Angel Dweh has done it again with his single, "Trouble," off his 7-track EP, "I Am Angel Dweh." Angel Dweh is a radio-award nominated singer, songwriter, composer, dancer, and actor, constantly making a name for himself in the creative world. Born in Monrovia,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

Paramore might not be interested in rehashing the past for their upcoming album, but when the three-piece group gets back on stage, it'll be part of the most mid-2000s meets early-2010s lineups since Warped Tour wrapped in 2019. The band is slated to headline the emo and rock event When We Were Young Festival on Oct. 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. General sales for When We Were Young Festival begin on Jan. 21 via the official festival website. Paramore share the headlining bill with My Chemical Romance and are joined front and center on the Hot Topic-core lineup poster by Bring...
MUSIC
GlobalGrind

#UrbanOneHonors 10 Times Your Faves Sampled Gamble & Huff

Kenneth Gamble and Leon A. Huff helped shape the sound of soul in the '70s with their work as a songwriting duo, who also had their own label, Philadelphia International Records. Their relevance continues today, thanks in part to their music constantly being sampled by everyone from Meg Thee Stallion to Drake.
MUSIC
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Nashville Legend Ralph Emery Dissed Country-Rock Pioneers the Byrds — and the Night They Buried the Hatchet

Left out of most obituaries about renowned country music talk-show host Ralph Emery, who died Saturday, was his infamy among many rock fans for having gotten into a tiff in the late 1960s with the Byrds. Their beef even resulted in Emery being dismissed, by name, in a Byrds track — "Drug Store Truck Drivin' Man," which had Gram Parsons and Roger McGuinn attempting to get the last laugh in song. But, lest Emery be remembered forever by Byrds buffs as a villain in the story, Emery invited McGuinn onto his highly rated cable series "Nashville Now" 17 years later for...
MUSIC

