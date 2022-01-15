Tune Into Jacob Colon and His Latest Single ‘Late Nights’

As we move into the new year, Jacob Colon’s collection of shows from December keep it hot throughout the winter, as he draws us in to get the latest fix of the best House the scene has to offer, with a sultry blend of the hottest Afro House packed full of groove. Jacob Colon’s rise to prominence in the industry comes down to his limitless talents behind the decks to the Production room, with a plethora of heavyweight releases that have been broadcasted globally, including releases like ‘Love Ahora’ with Vann Morfin and Laura Noble, ‘Desert Storm’ and ‘Don’t stop’. With a background of club-ready anthems behind him, it is clear to see that Jacob has a diverse knowledge of the industry and when it comes down to picking out the best of the best on his shows, he does not disappoint.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO