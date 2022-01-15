ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hunter's Blind

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is one of the many Side Quests found in Horizon: Zero Dawn. You will automatically begin this after finishing Hunting for the Lodge. Start by speaking with Talanah inside the Hunter's Lodge. She will ask you to follow outside, where another conversation happens. Agree to help, and you'll then be...

www.ign.com

IGN

It's the Pits - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest It's the Pits in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:00 - Cutscene - Ena recalls when Red came to visit Rutoh Village 08:39 - Cutscene - A familiar face is in danger 10:14 - Battle - Crimson Qurupeco 15:56 - Cutscene - Sarge introduces himself For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ena's Home - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Ena's Home in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Battle - Slagtoth 01:36 - Battle - Jaggi 03:19 - Cutscene: A mysterious rider appears 04:40 - Battle - Gargwa 06:06 - Cutscene: Meet Alwin 08:08 - Enter Rutoh Village 09:12 - Meet Elder Maolo 13:33 - Talk to Ena 14:55 - Talk to Alwin at the stables 17:44 - Talk to Elder Maolo to learn about Paolumu For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Rein In Your Expectations for Monster Hunter Rise’s PC Port

It has been about 10 months since Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise first burst onto the scene as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Boasting familiar and new, impressive monsters to conquer, expanded movement with the Palamutes and Wirebug, and eventually getting a proper ending, the game has most certainly grown since release. Now, with Monster Hunter Rise finally arriving on PC, just what can players expect other than a shinier version of the game?
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Monster Hunter Rise Beginner’s Guide and Tips

So, you’re set up as a Hunter in the PC Release of Monster Hunter Rise, eh? Ready to go out and take on the challenge of the Hub and the Rampage? Or are you confused as to how to start and make the most of your experience in this new Region? Well, have no fear.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Shroomish. This Pokedex page covers how to get Shroomish, Shroomish's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kingdom Hearts 3 (Cloud Version) - 9 Minutes of Switch Gameplay

Do you want to try Kingdom Hearts 3, but you only have access to a Nintendo Switch? Here's 9 minutes of Switch gameplay from the cloud version of Kingdom Hearts 3. The demo is on a timer, so we tried to cut to as much gameplay as we could before time ran out. The Switch was plugged into an ethernet port on a fiber optic connection with about a 900 Mbps download speed, and 700 Mbps up. The full release of Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will both be sold separately, and as a bundle in Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece when they release on February 10th, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rainbow 6 Extraction Video Review

Rainbow 6 Extraction reviewed by Luke Winkie on PC. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Narration by Max Scoville. Rainbow Six Extraction is one of the boldest games in recent Ubisoft history. Not only does it exchange the series' staid military realism for a wonderfully grotesque universe of oozing, parasitic incursion, it also introduces a slew of mechanics determined to make us fear death. Returning to the scene of a failed mission in a desperate attempt to pry a friend's body from the festering horde is legitimately one of the most exhilarating operations I've ever attempted in a co-op video game. But Extraction's premise wore on me quickly, and its set of recurring objectives, while well designed, didn't offer quite enough intrigue to keep me excited about coming back for as long as some other similar games. As a result, Extraction resembles a generous, well-executed expansion pack rather than a brand-new game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Find Diamonds in Minecraft

IGN's Minecraft Wiki guide will walk you through the process of finding and mining Diamond Ore successfully, while also detailing several helpful tips and tricks that will make the progress of finding these shiny blue gems just that much easier!. Diamonds are the most sought-after commodity in Minecraft because not...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Riftforce Review

Back in 1995, famed game designer Reiner Knizia invented a simple two-player Poker variant you could play with a deck of playing cards. Rather than a betting game, it saw players trying to complete several poker-style hands on their side of the table, trying to get a better result than their opponent’s opposite. It was a sort of area control game with a standard deck and it proved so good it spawned an entire genre, the best known of which is Knizia’s customized design Schotten Totten.
GAMBLING
IGN

Pokemon Legends Arceus is Already On Sale Before Release

Pokemon Legends Arceus is almost here, and if you're looking to pick it up on release day, January 28, then you're in luck. If you preorder the game from Amazon right now you can save $5 on your purchase (see here). This is a remarkable deal, especially considering it's rare...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Marvel Zombies Board Game Surpasses $2.5M on Kickstarter in Just Two Hours

A Marvel Zombies board game surpassed $2.5 million dollars on Kickstarter just two hours after it launched on the crowdfunding platform. Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game, which is being produced by CMON and Spin Master Games, launched on the platform yesterday and has already garnered a huge amount of backing from fans. After just two hours on the website, the game had eclipsed the $2.5 million mark and has continued to gain further support in the hours since.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Missing Survey Team

This page of IGN's Mass Effect wiki guide is all about the UNC: Missing Survey Team Assignment Side-Quest, including where to find all the items and how to survive the combat encounters. Assignment Stats. Essential Stats. Persuasion Points: N/A. Minimum Decryption: Average Decryption. Minimum Electronics: N/A. Generally anyone will do,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bloodborne: We Built Rom The Vacuous Spider | Kitbash Creatures

Bloodborne's gameplay and boss fights weren't enough of a challenge, so we decided to craft our very own Rom The Vacuous Spider diorama from scratch to celebrate one of FromSoft's most memorable monsters. Join Max Scoville as he walks you through his creative process, from sculpting to painting to finishing touches, with only a few major screw-ups along the way. Plus, a short lesson on the science of why too many dots or holes are scary. If you're wondering why we're making a video about Bloodborne in 2022, it's because Bloodborne rules, duh... and also to kill time until Elden Ring comes out.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Labyrinth Legend - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Embark on an adventure in Labyrinth Legend, available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the trailer for a look at some of the enemies you'll encounter, a peek at the story and more. In Labyrinth Legend, choose between three unique classes and take on randomly-generated labyrinths. The game also features a local co-op mode.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Save Money During February's Incredible Lineup of Games

February is looking like one of the biggest gaming months of the year already. For starters, Pokemon Legends Arceus is launching at the end of January, with Dying Light 2 releasing soon after on February 4, followed by PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West, Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion, and finally, Elden Ring rounding off the month on February 25.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Banjo-Kazooie Arrives on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Later This Week

Nintendo has revealed that the N64 classic Banjo-Kazooie will be available to all Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on January 20, 2022. Nintendo shared the news in a tweet that features gameplay from the beloved platformer that was released in 1998 and stars a bear and a bird that are trying to stop an evil witch named Gruntilda.
VIDEO GAMES

