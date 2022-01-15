ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

#3. South Carolina

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpFL6_0dmWLUad00

- Policies: High-risk

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -38.6%

--- Affected population: 984,181 (100.0% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 267 miles (790.0% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 3

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 30 miles

South Carolina’s latest abortion law, which bans the procedure at the detection of a fetal heartbeat, hit snags in federal court back in March 2021 when it was indefinitely blocked. Not only is South Carolina surrounded geographically by states with similar problems, but it is also supported by 20 other states that want this abortion ban to succeed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mexican abortion advocates look to help women in US

Decades ago, Mexican activists drove women into the United States to terminate their pregnancies at clinics. Now it’s women in the U.S. who are facing more challenges to accessing abortion services and again Mexican activists are stepping up to offer support.The changing dynamic has to do with the reversal of the legal fortunes of abortion rights on both sides of the border and the expertise of Mexican activists in helping women overcome legal and social barriers. In September, Mexico’s Supreme Court issued a decision declaring that abortion was not a crime in the heavily Roman Catholic nation. That same...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scetv.org

From The Sky | South Carolina at Night

From the Sky has featured some of the most striking landscapes and vantage points in South Carolina. But what if this was only half of the picture? When the sun sets on the palmetto state, an entirely new world is unveiled in a dazzling spectacle. Now, it’s time to see the other half of the picture and travel from city to coast, shedding a new light on South Carolina… From the Sky! #SCETVdigital #FromTheSky.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law
CBS News

"They used us as an experiment": Arkansas inmates who were given ivermectin to treat COVID file federal lawsuit against jail

A group of men detained at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas say that the jail's medical staff gave them the anti-parasite drug ivermectin last year, without their consent, to treat COVID-19, while telling them the pills were "vitamins." On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the inmates, filed a federal lawsuit against the jail and its doctor.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Florida Phoenix

About the GOP’s historical amnesia on voting rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times If you get into an argument with a Republican about the GOP’s lamentable support for voting rights and its fractured relationship with Black Americans, it won’t be long before your rhetorical sparring partner bellows “Robert Byrd” at you and declares the argument over. The logic here, if it even can be called that, is that […] The post About the GOP’s historical amnesia on voting rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Democratic Party establishment and grassroots turn the big guns on Sinema and Manchin

It was a brutal week for the Democratic Party’s various factions as it became clear ahead of Martin Luther King Jr Day that the passage of voting rights legislation remains unlikely thanks to two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.As the president descended on Capitol Hill in an attempt to press the two on their resistance to alterations to the Senate’s filibuster rule, Ms Sinema took to the floor and delivered a speech outlining her continued refusal to make any changes to the rule even as unified Republican opposition means that passing legislation to combat gerrymandering and bills to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyArkLaMiss

Scott creates MLK Day videos, hopes to rebut Biden speech

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With a video series on issues he sees as pertinent to the Black community, the U.S. Senate’s only Black Republican, Tim Scott of South Carolina, is putting forth what he characterizes as a positive response to partisan rhetoric on race that he’s best-positioned to rebut. But that approach comes with some harsh words […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
234
Followers
435
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy