#3. South Carolina
- Policies: High-risk
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -38.6%
--- Affected population: 984,181 (100.0% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 267 miles (790.0% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 3
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 30 miles
South Carolina’s latest abortion law, which bans the procedure at the detection of a fetal heartbeat, hit snags in federal court back in March 2021 when it was indefinitely blocked. Not only is South Carolina surrounded geographically by states with similar problems, but it is also supported by 20 other states that want this abortion ban to succeed.
Comments / 0