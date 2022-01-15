ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

#1. Arizona

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZqEP_0dmWLThu00

- Policies: High-risk

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -40.3%

--- Affected population: 1,316,221 (94.1% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 247 miles (1352.9% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 8

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 17 miles

In the renewed fight to restrict abortions, Arizona lawmakers are ready to challenge Roe v. Wade . One new Arizona law expressly rejects any federal decisions on abortion laws, which may not be constitutional. Since the ’60s, the state has passed laws banning abortion that cannot be enforced until the Supreme Court’s landmark decision falls.

You may also like: Youngest and oldest presidents in U.S. history

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Omicron now sweeping through Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The omicron variant is sweeping through Arizona. According to daily numbers released by ASU BioDesign, 92% of the cases in the state are now omicron, sweeping out the delta variant. “If you look at the entire course of the pandemic, we have nothing to...
ARIZONA STATE
thebee.news

In-Person Learning Will Continue In Arizona

Governor Doug Ducey announced preemptive action to ensure in-person learning remains an option for all Arizona families and students, consistent with guidance from public health experts. [ Read more of this article by signing in or registering below]
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Addressing Arizona’s workforce crisis

Arizona’s reputation for being ‘business-friendly’ has succeeded in keeping and attracting companies in exciting industries, from technology and security to health care and manufacturing. While Arizona is rich in talent, we need to ensure that companies have the workforce to support their growth. Many sectors are currently...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Government
12 News

Extreme holiday DUIs on the rise in Arizona

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's police officers made more extreme DUI arrests in December than in previous years. According to numbers released this week by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, Arizona's law enforcement agencies made 512 arrests in December for drivers who allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.15. The state's legal limit is 0.08.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Mexican abortion advocates look to help women in US

Decades ago, Mexican activists drove women into the United States to terminate their pregnancies at clinics. Now it’s women in the U.S. who are facing more challenges to accessing abortion services and again Mexican activists are stepping up to offer support.The changing dynamic has to do with the reversal of the legal fortunes of abortion rights on both sides of the border and the expertise of Mexican activists in helping women overcome legal and social barriers. In September, Mexico’s Supreme Court issued a decision declaring that abortion was not a crime in the heavily Roman Catholic nation. That same...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Wyoming News

Colorado

Employers with at least one full-time or part-time worker must have coverage. But there are a number of exemptions, among them those who do maintenance or repair work for less than $2,000 a year, real estate agents and brokers who are paid by commission, independent contractors who have no employees, and some drivers. Sole proprietors and corporate officers can opt out. A business without coverage can be closed and fined up to $500 for every day without insurance. If a worker is hurt, the employer must pay the claim plus an additional penalty of 25% of the worker’s benefits.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Laws#The Supreme Court
Wyoming News

Minnesota

Minnesota is among the states that specify noncitizens are eligible for workers’ compensation coverage. All employers are required to provide the coverage, even one with only one part-time employee. The exemptions apply to fewer workers than in some other states. They include sole proprietors, partners, officers of some corporations, some relatives, and some managers of limited liability companies. Employers that do not provide coverage could have to pay a penalty of up to $1,000 for each employee for each week of not being insured.
MINNESOTA STATE
AZFamily

The precarious drought situation in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Our holiday storm systems, the two that dropped rain and snow across Arizona over Christmas and again on New Year’s, had a nice, albeit small, impact on our short-term drought situation in the state. The U.S. Drought Monitor map is released every Thursday, showing parts of the United States in drought conditions. The team of government scientists and climatologists span an entire range of government agencies, and they classify areas in four different levels of drought: D1: Moderate, D2: Severe, D3: Extreme, D4: Exceptional.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
234
Followers
435
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy