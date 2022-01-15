1. Arizona

- Policies: High-risk

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -40.3%

--- Affected population: 1,316,221 (94.1% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 247 miles (1352.9% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 8

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 17 miles

In the renewed fight to restrict abortions, Arizona lawmakers are ready to challenge Roe v. Wade . One new Arizona law expressly rejects any federal decisions on abortion laws, which may not be constitutional. Since the ’60s, the state has passed laws banning abortion that cannot be enforced until the Supreme Court’s landmark decision falls.

