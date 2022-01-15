2. Michigan

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
- Policies: High-risk

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -39.6%

--- Affected population: 1,876,586 (99.9% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 239 miles (1393.8% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 26

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 16 miles

Michigan’s court has decided the state’s pre-Roe ban of abortion procedures is only unconstitutional (as applied to physicians) thanks to Roe v. Wade, so the debate on that case’s constitutionality will directly affect it. Still, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seen as pro-choice , and was once criticized by anti-abortion activists for calling abortion “life-sustaining.” Michigan’s attorney general has also said she would not prosecute doctors performing abortions or anyone seeking them.

