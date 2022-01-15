#4. Tennessee
- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -37.4%
--- Affected population: 1,333,861 (100.0% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 294 miles (716.7% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 7
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 36 miles
Tennessee has several restrictions in place already. Gov. Bill Lee signed a heartbeat bill into law in 2020, which a federal judge temporarily blocked from taking effect shortly after it was passed. It is still making its way through the courts . In 2020, the state’s legislature put forth a bill that allows fathers to deny the pregnant mothers of their children an abortion , without the woman’s consent.
Comments / 0