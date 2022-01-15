#6. Georgia
- Policies: High-risk
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -36%
--- Affected population: 2,035,985 (93.4% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 249 miles (789.3% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 14
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 28 miles
The center of the South’s legacy of abortion bans is Georgia. The Georgia legislature rode the anti-abortion legislation wave early with a sweeping abortion ban signed in 2019, set to take effect in 2020, but permanently blocked in the summer of that year . This version of the “heartbeat” bill solidified the state’s stance against Roe v. Wade.
