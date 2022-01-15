- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -35.7%

--- Affected population: 644,869 (91.8% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 272 miles (597.4% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 2

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 39 miles

Utah is in a peculiar place, politically and geographically. Pre-Roe, there were no express bans on abortion, but post-Roe, there were no express protections for it, either . It’s also too far from California for anyone to benefit from nearby clinics. In March 2020, a trigger ban was passed to prep for a Roe v. Wade recall. The state also passed an 18-week ban on abortions in 2019.