10. Alabama

- Policies: High-risk

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -32.5%

--- Affected population: 912,878 (96.2% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 224 miles (622.6% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 5

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 31 miles

The southern states feature pre-Roe and post-Roe bans, and if the decision is repealed, the amount of clinics that are available to provide abortions will be severely limited in the area. Alabama was prosecuting misdemeanor abortion cases in the ’60s and ’70s, and it still hasn’t repealed the law that originally enforced that ban. In 2019, Alabama's governor signed another law banning most types of abortions that would be enforceable should Roe fall.

