Ohio State

#9. Ohio

 4 days ago

- Policies: High-risk

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -33.2%

--- Affected population: 2,171,938 (98.2% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 181 miles (624.0% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 9

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 25 miles

Ohio’s “ most restrictive abortion law in modern history ” arrived with the wave of 2019 laws to undermine Roe v. Wade. A judge blocked Ohio’s recent “heartbeat” bill, which bans abortion at the detection of a fetal heartbeat, around six weeks into pregnancy, and which progressive lawmakers argued would put women’s lives at a high risk. Though the judge in this case said the law potentially conflicts with the constitution, it has a chance of taking effect in a post-Roe country.

NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio switch over

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Central Ohio property owner Don Six contacted Better Call 4 concerned after receiving two very different electric bills for two identical apartment buildings. https://nbc4i.co/3K1Svnk.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

New Ohio law threatens future of two Southwest Ohio abortion clinics

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law known as the "Born Alive Infant Protection Act" that requires doctors to provide medical care to an infant in the case of botched abortions. Ohio already bans abortions past 20 weeks of gestation and opponents say infants are not viable before that point. But supporters of legal abortion are concerned about another part of the legislation. It prevents doctors with privileges at public hospitals from working at abortion clinics if those facilities require a variance from the Ohio Department of Health to operate. And they say two Southwest Ohio abortion clinics are now threatened with closure because of this new law.
CINCINNATI, OH
Washington Post

The ugliness of gerrymandering, epitomized in Ohio

Among the many political abuses in our system of government, few things rank as high on the brazenness scale as gerrymandering. That’s in large part because redistricting is extremely complex and invites all kinds of tactics that casual voters just can’t be persuaded to evaluate, much less care about.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

When will omicron peak in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – “This virus is not going away.” Ohio is setting new records for COVID-19 cases in the new year. Inpatient hospitalizations across the state have set new daily highs since Dec. 29, 2021. But state health leaders believe we may be seeing the first signs of omicron’s peak in Ohio. In a […]
OHIO STATE
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Health
columbusfreepress.com

GrassRoot Ohio With Carolyn Hardin

Our mission is to profile every-day people working on important issues and to connect them with other folks who want to help. Conversations with every-day people, working on important issues here in Columbus and all around Ohio Justice: environmental, social, racial, economic, w/ folks on the front lines. LISTEN TO 94.1 FM and stream US online at WGRN.com. You can find all GrassRoot Ohio podcasts/shows on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-42674753. Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/grassroot-ohio/id1522559085 and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAX2t1Z7_qae803BzDF4PtQ.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring Ohio: A tune of tribute

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s a bugle call to honor our fallen military members. Taps is a tradition, the signal of life lost. “I joined in 1974 and I retired in 1999,” said Graham Webb III, an Army veteran. Now in retirement, Webb spends every Saturday at Grandview Heights Memorial Park. He plays taps and hosts his own personal ceremony to recognize the military members who pass each week.
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
wosu.org

Ohio Supreme Court Tosses Out Ohio's Congressional Map

The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the state's proposed new Congressional map. The court rejected the map of the state’s 15 congressional districts as gerrymandered, sending the blueprint back for another try. The court is giving lawmakers 30 days to fix the plan. The court's majority said the...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Ohio Supreme Court orders new maps for Ohio districts to be redrawn

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled on Wednesday that the maps for the Ohio House and Senate districts must be redrawn, as they are considered unconstitutional. The court ruled that the maps did not meet voter-approved provisions of the Ohio Constitution to reduce partisan political gerrymandering. In a 4-3 decision,...
OHIO STATE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinic#Post Roe
Michigan

Any business with at least one employee must provide workers’ compensation insurance. There are a few exemptions: a sole proprietor; partners and corporate officers if they are shareholders in a small, closely held corporation; and some relatives. An employer that fails to provide insurance can be fined $1,000, imprisoned for between 30 days and six months, or both. Michigan offers a state-administered fund.
MICHIGAN STATE
How Wyoming’s Birth Rate Compares to the Nation

In the continuation of a longer-term trend stretching back over a decade, the number of births in the U.S. fell by 4% in 2020, pushing the birth rate to its lowest point on record. Experts attribute falling birth rates to the increase in the average age of mothers, as people have been marrying and having children later in life. A growing body of evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic may have deterred many would-be parents from starting families. As it has been since 2007, the...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Mexican abortion advocates look to help women in US

Decades ago, Mexican activists drove women into the United States to terminate their pregnancies at clinics. Now it’s women in the U.S. who are facing more challenges to accessing abortion services and again Mexican activists are stepping up to offer support.The changing dynamic has to do with the reversal of the legal fortunes of abortion rights on both sides of the border and the expertise of Mexican activists in helping women overcome legal and social barriers. In September, Mexico’s Supreme Court issued a decision declaring that abortion was not a crime in the heavily Roman Catholic nation. That same...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WYTV.com

Ohio Speed camera issue continues with Ohio SUPCO case

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (WKBN) – A 10-year-year-old traffic camera lawsuit in New Miami, Ohio has made its way to the Ohio Supreme Court. The case may sound familiar. It resembles one against the City of Girard where a group of motorists who received speed camera tickets filed a lawsuit against the municipality.
GIRARD, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Infant Fatally Beaten

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say a man charged in the death of his infant son will now face an aggravated murder count after the child’s death was ruled a homicide. The upgraded charge against Earnest Alexander was announced Friday. The 35-year-old Cleveland man initially was charged with child endangerment in the death of 3-month-old King […]
CLEVELAND, WV
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Pressure eases on Florida hospitals as number of infected patients remains stable

The number of patients with COVID-19 in Florida hospitals declined over the weekend and has remained relatively stable for the past week, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows. Although Florida did not report its weekend numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, data from other agencies continues to show a downward ...
FLORIDA STATE
What's the impact of SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers?

(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages. In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
CONGRESS & COURTS
