#9. Ohio
- Policies: High-risk
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -33.2%
--- Affected population: 2,171,938 (98.2% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 181 miles (624.0% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 9
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 25 miles
Ohio’s “ most restrictive abortion law in modern history ” arrived with the wave of 2019 laws to undermine Roe v. Wade. A judge blocked Ohio’s recent “heartbeat” bill, which bans abortion at the detection of a fetal heartbeat, around six weeks into pregnancy, and which progressive lawmakers argued would put women’s lives at a high risk. Though the judge in this case said the law potentially conflicts with the constitution, it has a chance of taking effect in a post-Roe country.
