Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law known as the "Born Alive Infant Protection Act" that requires doctors to provide medical care to an infant in the case of botched abortions. Ohio already bans abortions past 20 weeks of gestation and opponents say infants are not viable before that point. But supporters of legal abortion are concerned about another part of the legislation. It prevents doctors with privileges at public hospitals from working at abortion clinics if those facilities require a variance from the Ohio Department of Health to operate. And they say two Southwest Ohio abortion clinics are now threatened with closure because of this new law.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO