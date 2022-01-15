#8. Louisiana
- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -34.3%
--- Affected population: 922,449 (100.0% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 294 miles (525.5% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 3
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 47 miles
The heartbeat bill streak made its way to Louisiana in May 2019, in the form of a trigger ban that would go into effect if Roe is repealed . Making it constitutional to ban abortions before people are aware they are pregnant would affect the entire South.
