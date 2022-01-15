- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -37.1%

--- Affected population: 6,018,754 (99.7% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 471 miles (1077.5% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 22

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 40 miles

Other states have trigger bans, but Texas added a unique proposition where citizens would be allowed to sue clinics that perform abortions. This is in addition to a ban on abortions around six weeks , which was signed into law May 2020.

You may also like: Most and least popular senators in America