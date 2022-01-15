ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

#5. Texas

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sejcb_0dmWLLtK00

- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -37.1%

--- Affected population: 6,018,754 (99.7% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 471 miles (1077.5% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 22

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 40 miles

Other states have trigger bans, but Texas added a unique proposition where citizens would be allowed to sue clinics that perform abortions. This is in addition to a ban on abortions around six weeks , which was signed into law May 2020.

You may also like: Most and least popular senators in America

Comments / 0

Related
Reform Austin

Abbott Fails The Texas Guard

Gov. Greg Abbott’s border initiative known as Operation Lone Star continues to nurture a dystopian environment as the Texas National Guard troops watch their fellow colleagues commit suicide, and at the same time, suffer the consequences of getting their benefits slashed or their salary delayed. In recent months, Abbott...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Texas Hospitals and COVID

A Texas University Math Department Chair takes a look at what Omicron might do to Texas hospitals. And the news isn’t good. UTSA’s Juan Gutierrez says the virus will overwhelm health care facilities in Texas even if Omicron is less likely to lead to hospitalizations than former variants. He expects this to peak late in the month or early February. He says hopefully this won’t translate into a large loss of life.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Why is everyone moving to Texas?

According to moving utility company UHaul, Texas had the most one-way trucks entering the state in 2021. So why is everyone moving to Texas?
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

A Better East Texas: Omicron

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The omicron variant continues to make headlines across the world. Depending on where you are, the headlines may be more relevant or less relevant. For example, many larger cities across the U.S. are dealing with the current impact of COVID-19 differently than we are. Ultimately, it...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
texasstandard.org

Today on Texas Standard

As the Omicron variant continues to surge across Texas, a shortage of blood reserves has hit blood banks across the nation. A perfect storm of COVID, drive cancellations and the calendar has left supplies at decade lows. For more we’re talking with Dr. Merlyn Sayers, president and CEO of Carter BloodCare in Bedford, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
artgroupsdfw.com

James A. Humphrey: “Texas My Texas”

“Texas My Texas,” is an exhibition of oil and watercolor paintings – May and June with free admission plus a free self guided cell phone tour at Keller Town Hall, 1100 Bear Creek Parkway. http://www.jamesahumphrey.com/dfw-exhibition. James A Humphrey (a life-long Texan born in Paris, East Texas,) paints watercolor...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Texas is 'The Quitting Capital of the World'

Texas is now No. 1 on the list of residents that have quit their jobs within the last three months. Business strategist, Martha Krejci talked to Rebecca about this trend and how Texans are moving forward in a new workplace.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Best school districts in Texas

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinics#United States
KATC News

Mexican abortion advocates look to help women in US

Decades ago, Mexican activists drove women into the United States to terminate their pregnancies at clinics. Now it’s women in the U.S. who are facing more challenges to accessing abortion services and once again Mexican activists are stepping up to offer support.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KFDM-TV

Texas Dog Leash Law

Thursday, January, 13 2022 — Beaumont, Texas - Restraining an unattended dog in the State of Texas, will become illegal next week. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack has more.
BEAUMONT, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas population continues to grow

ODESSA, Texas — More people are moving to Texas! According to the latest 2021 census, the population of Texas grew drastically more than any other state, and looks like it will continue that way. Now, local realtors are having to adjust. This past year, the Lone Star state has become the most popular state to […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
texasborderbusiness.com

Family history in South Texas

EDINBURG, Texas — The Museum of South Texas History kicks off the 2022 Sunday Speaker Series with a book presentation and signing featuring Robert Saldaña at 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at MOSTHistory in Edinburg. Saldaña’s book titled, “Tejano Experience: The History and Genealogy of My Maternal Grandfather’s...
EDINBURG, TX
towntalkradio.com

Texas Ag Law in review

2021 was another big year in the agricultural law world here in Texas. From key legal decisions to new laws passed during the legislative session, there was no shortage of information to discuss in this year in review. As you will see, many of the key updates involve actions taken by the Texas Legislature. To read in more detail about the key bills for agriculture this session, click here to read a blog post and here to listen to a podcast episode with J Pete Laney.
TEXAS STATE
koxe.com

Refreshing Texas’ Water Supply

Monthly column by State Representative Glenn Rogers. As Texans, we can all agree that whether you are at my ranch on the Brazos River, patrolling the United States-Mexico Border on the Rio Grande, or vacationing on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, there is nothing as awe-inspiring as the natural beauty of Texas water.
TEXAS STATE
robconews.com

Omicron Comes to Central Texas

ROBCO - The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has reached across the globe and has finally reached the Brazos Valley and Robertson County. While the case numbers of the population within the 77859 zip code have not spiked recently, there seems to be a large spike in the 77807 and 77808 area codes according to the Brazos County COVID-19 dashboard. Students at some of the local schools are being…
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
pearland.com

Reminder to Texas Voters

Just 3 WEEKS LEFT to register to vote in the March 1 Primary Election. Learn what you need to do to check, update or begin your voter registration and submit to your county voter registrar by Jan. 31, 2022. Secretary Scott Reminds Eligible Texas Voters to Register by January 31st...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Twogether In Texas Marriage

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Hopkins County offers Twogether in Texas Marriage education workshops for interested couples. The workshop is Saturday, February 19, 8:30 am to 3:00 pm, at the Extension Office, 1200 W. Houston, Sulphur Springs. Topics covered include marriage expectations, communication, conflict resolution, money management, and goal...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Wyoming News

Kansas

Employers whose gross payroll exceeds $20,000 must have workers’ compensation coverage in Kansas. There are some exceptions. Not included are wages paid to sole proprietors and partners and owners’ relatives. However, relatives who do not own 10% of a business must be covered. Independent contractors who have no employees can choose not to be included. Failure to provide insurance can result in a penalty of twice an annual premium or $25,000, whichever is greater. The fine for fraud or abuse is $2,000 for each incident.
KANSAS STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
234
Followers
435
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy