Brian Raman won a Tour Card for the next two years at Q-School last week and it was not only himself but his compatriot, Dimitri van den Bergh who was thrilled with this news. Raman became the outright winner on the second day of the final phase of the European Q-School by beating the Dutch American Jules van Dongen in the final. “When I threw the decisive double, it didn't immediately dawn on me that I had won a Tour Card. It wasn't until a few minutes later that the realization came and there were tears. This is what I have worked for all my life, a dream has come true," the 25-year-old Belgian told regional channel ATV .

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO