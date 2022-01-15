ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

By Aryan Suren
pocketnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Galaxy S21 FE went on sale on the 11th of January, and for $699, it offers pretty great value if you're looking for a device from Samsung's stable. It has a larger screen and battery than the Galaxy S21 and is also a significant improvement from its predecessor, the Galaxy...

The Associated Press

VIZIO’s New M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV and M-Series Elevate Sound Bar Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its new M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Gaming Smart TV and M-Series Elevate Sound Bar, both being introduced in the coming year in 2022. The wins come ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Review: The New Amazon Echo Show 15 Is So Much More Than a Smart Display

Table of Contents Specifications Setup & Installation Design Display Software Camera Quality Sound Quality The Verdict: A Great Smart Display for the Amazon Eco-System What Are Some of the Alternatives? Long before it came out, I remember the rumors that Amazon was working on a wall-mounted version of its popular Echo Show smart displays. And when Amazon first previewed the device in 2021, SPY.com predicted it would be one of the most popular gadgets of the year. It was pegged as a command center of sorts for the smart home, a device in plain sight for everyone to interact with and control the entire home. Well, now that device calls...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

When will Samsung’s S22 ultra be released in the UK?

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S22 at its Unpacked event in early February, but leaks are already revealing plenty of juicy details about the brand’s range of premium flagship phones for 2022.As usual, this handset is expected to actually be a family of three distinct models, each with a spec sheet and price tag fit for competing closely against the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.Samsung phones usually follow the evolution-not-revolution formula, shunning ground-breaking leaps in technology for minor improvements to the processors and camera units. As ever, the phones are expected to run the latest version of...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

AirPods Pro deal at Amazon slashes Apple earbuds to $189.99

What happens when the country’s top online retailer starts offering deep discounts on the world’s best-selling headphones? Well, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to foresee sell-outs. And that’s especially true anytime Amazon has an AirPods Pro deal or deep discounts on other models. The first model that went out of stock recently was Apple’s AirPods 2, but they’re available to order again for just $109.99. Of note, AirPods 3 are also in stock at the all-time low price of $139.99. It should probably go without saying that the other model that sold out was Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro with MagSafe. Since...
ELECTRONICS
Las Vegas Herald

Samsung Electronics unveils this year's first smartphone 'Galaxy S21 FE'

Seoul [South Korea], January 5 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics unveiled this year's first smartphone 'Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE).' This product concentrates on the most preferred functions by Galaxy users as well as stylish design. Samsung Electronics unveiled 'Galaxy S21 FE 5G' on the 4th at the 'CES 2022,' the...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 and S22+ With ULTRA Cameras? Apple's Spring Event Line-Up & more! (video)

Leak suggests OPPO Find X5 Pro might have a Hasselblad branded camera setup. The official news today are non-existent yet again, but listen, isn't that usually the case when we're gearing up to new phones? For now let's talk about OPPO and their next flagship. We've been getting a bunch of leaks for the OPPO Find X5 including the specs and the design but now we get some leaked images that give us more details on the camera. On the hump, it says "Powered by MariSilicon" which is the company's own NPU announced last month. Where it gets interesting is when you look at the bottom right corner where there's now a Hasselblad logo. Yes, now that OnePlus is officially a sub-brand from OPPO, it looks like the Hasselblad partnership has carried over to the Find X Series. We're expecting this phone to bring a 50MP main sensor from Sony with OIS, a 50MP secondary and another 13MP sensor. I wasn't a fan of the OnePlus 9 Pro's photography but I did enjoy the Find X3 Pro so, which was an irony considering the 9 Pro had a better primary sensor. Let's see what OPPO does with Hasselblad, especially since they have that MariSilicon branding on the top. Maybe it's also a hint that the OnePlus 10 Pro could be good. We'll see.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Upcoming OPPO Find X5 Pro may be a OnePlus 10 Pro in disguise

The OPPO Find X5 Pro leaked late last year and saw some high-quality renders showcasing the upcoming flagship from the company. OPPO has been very busy lately, as it unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the OPPO Find N, and we’re also nearing the release of the new premium flagship, which might just look like the recently announced OnePlus 10 Pro.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Latest Android 12L beta hints at potential Pixel Fold design

Google released the second beta of Android 12L yesterday. The new beta comes with bug fixes and minor design changes. But it appears that the beta has spilled beans on the design of Google's upcoming Pixel Fold. 9to5Google has discovered some animations in the Android 12L beta 2 that shows how to insert a SIM card into a foldable smartphone, which seemingly appears to be Google's foldable smartphone.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Leak suggests OPPO Find X5 will launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9000

We already heard several rumors of the upcoming OPPO Find X5 Pro flagship device, and just yesterday, we reported that it could come with a Hasselblad camera setup on the back. The Find X5 Pro is rumored to launch with the newSnapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, whereas its smaller sibling, the OPPO Find X5 may be introduced with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Some iPhone 14 models won’t have 120Hz ProMotion displays, insider says

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more Several years after introducing 120Hz ProMotion displays on the iPad Pro, Apple brought the feature to iPhone last fall. But only the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max support dynamic refresh rates up to 120Hz. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 still feature 60Hz panels. An exciting rumor claimed a few days ago that ProMotion was coming to every iPhone 14 model, not just the Pros. But a reliable display analyst says that’s unlikely to happen this year. It’s not because Apple doesn’t want to...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Garmin Fenix 7 and Epix: New rugged smartwatches launched – with a built-in torch and whole new display

Garmin has launched a new addition to its premium Fenix line – and another, new version of the watch.The Fenix 7 comes with a range of new features, including a torch and a stamina tool that aims to tell people when they are getting tired during races.But perhaps the more significant update is the new Epix, which takes the insides of that Fenix 7 and adds an AMOLED display more akin to those on other smartwatches such as those made by Apple and Samsung.All the watches – three different sizes of Fenix 7, and the Epix – feature a design similar to...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to have a larger external display and 120Hz on internal screen

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold was announced back in March, 2021. It came with a flagship chipset and a Galaxy Z Fold-like design and an impressive hinge mechanism. The next-generation foldable device will reportedly have a larger external display to improve usability, and the internal display is rumored to receive 120Hz refresh rate.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

January 2022 update is now live for Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

It's been a typical 'Pixel' ride for the Google Pixel 6 as well. What started as a strong flagship contender has lost its charm once again thanks to the software issues. A few days after its launch, Pixel 6 users reported issues like display flickering and green lines appearing on the display when holding the power down button. People also reported about the slow in-display fingerprint sensor and slow charging speed on the device.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus REAL Flagship Killer Coming Soon? NEW iPhone SE+ Dates & more! (video)

Garmin announces Fenix 7 and Epix smartwatches starting at $699. The official news today begin with Garmin… Yes, the maker of the watch I'm always wearing, and even if we did get some new watches back at CES, the company pretty much just made my baby obsolete. They just announced the new Fenix 7 Series and their Epix smartwatch. Starting with the Fenix, just like every update, we have a bevy of combinations mixed into the smaller 42mm 7S, the regular 47mm 7, and larger 52mm 7X size options, all of these being focused on the top of the line for outdoor activities in various choices of materials. Changes are mainly in features, and the fact that we now have a touch screen, even if you can still navigate the old fashioned way with buttons. If you go for the larger 7X model, that includes a flashlight feature, which pretty much mimics what you currently do with your phone. Expect improved solar charging, GPS antenna connectivity, more sapphire options, and the typical high-end price tag. Now even if I've been a Fenix user for two generations, the Epix catches my eye most because it brings pretty much most of the capabilities of the Fenix, but on a more modern OLED display that we've seen Garmin trying out with their Venu and Vivoactive lineups. Even more impressive is to get the same 16-day battery even with the new OLED screen. You bet I can't wait to get those review units in house to tell you more. If you're debating the price, keep in mind these are not just smart watches. They're fitness computers for anyone who takes it seriously.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Leak: Apple to launch iPhone SE+ 5G this year, may follow up with a 5.7-inch model in 2023

In spite of having large bezels, Touch ID home button, and LCD display, the iPhone SE is still one of the best-selling smartphones for Apple. It's the most affordable iPhone which offers long-term software updates surety, one of the best in class customer support, and much more. There have been rumors of Apple introducing a 5G iPhone SE this Spring, and now we have some more information about the upcoming Apple 5G affordable smartphone.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple takes the crown as it ships most smartphones in Q4 2021

Apple managed to deliver some impressive results once again, and it accounted for more than 22-percent of worldwide smartphone shipments in Q4 2021. A new report highlights there is strong demand for the new iPhone 13 series, and Samsung managed to take the second spot, down from the first spot in Q3 2021.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Leak suggests OPPO Find X5 Pro might have a Hasselblad branded camera setup

Ever since OPPO announced that OnePlus would become a sub-brand of the company, we’ve seen more devices arrive with similar specifications, and the smartphones are now rocking near-identical operating systems and similar set of features. The newly announced OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a Hasselblad partnership that enhances the camera setup on the premium device. It appears that partnership may also be in place for the next OPPO Find X5.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Save on the Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar, Apple Watch Series 7 and more!

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you will find the Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar getting a 20 percent discount that lets you pick up your new smartwatch for $637. This means that you can purchase a new Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar Multisport GPS watch with solar charging capabilities, advanced training features and still get to save $163. This model comes with a 1.3-inch display, preloaded TOPO maps, ski maps for 2,000 worldwide ski resorts, multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo) support, and built-in sensors for 3-axis compass, gyroscope, and barometric altimeter. It also comes with a 14-day battery life when used in smartwatch mode, or up to 16 days when using its solar charging capabilities, but that is if you manage to be outside for around three hours every day.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with notch spotted on Samsung's website

Samsung is all set to announce its Galaxy Tab S8 series along with Samsung Galaxy S22 series in February. Just a few days after its renders were leaked, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has been spotted on Samsung's own official website. The tablet was allegedly spotted on Samsung's Bixby support page by 91Mobiles.
TECHNOLOGY

