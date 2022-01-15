11. North Carolina

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – At his first campaign stop in North Texas since kicking-off his bid for a third term, Governor Greg Abbott touted the state’s fast-growing economy. During the Saturday morning event at the Fort Worth Zoo, the Governor also warned his 350 supporters they need to fight back against any effort to defund the police and open border policies. “We are not going to allow these big government socialists to destroy our great state with their radical agenda.” While Abbott is focused on the general election in November, he is facing seven challengers in the Republican primary, some of whom...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO