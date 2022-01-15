ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

#11. North Carolina

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

- Policies: High-risk

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -32.3%

--- Affected population: 2,017,049 (98.1% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 169 miles (576.0% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 19

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 25 miles

The governor of North Carolina has vetoed multiple anti-abortion bills, one of which would have made it a crime to refuse treatment to “ any infant born alive after an abortion .” (In his veto, Gov. Roy Cooper noted that “[this] practice simply does not exist.”) With an unconstitutional, pre-Roe abortion ban, and four border states without any legal protections, people in this state will be greatly affected by the conflict. North Carolina’s governor has demonstrated pro-choice stances, which may be helpful in the future.

ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

