#20. South Dakota

- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -12.9%

--- Affected population: 112,850 (69.6% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 189 miles (43.2% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 1

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 132 miles

South Dakota has had a trigger law waiting to become enforceable since 2005. It escalates the practice of abortion to a felony for physicians who provide it. Like its neighbor North Dakota, the state has just one facility, which would have to stop providing abortions in a no-Roe country.

Wyoming News

