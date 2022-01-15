#20. South Dakota
- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -12.9%
--- Affected population: 112,850 (69.6% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 189 miles (43.2% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 1
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 132 miles
South Dakota has had a trigger law waiting to become enforceable since 2005. It escalates the practice of abortion to a felony for physicians who provide it. Like its neighbor North Dakota, the state has just one facility, which would have to stop providing abortions in a no-Roe country.
