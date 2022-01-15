ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Okinawa, home to U.S. military bases, logs record COVID cases

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BszP_0dmWKRBv00

(Reuters) - Japan’s southern prefecture of Okinawa reported record daily numbers of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, fueled by the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Okinawa, which hosts 70% of U.S. military facilities in Japan, said it recorded 1,829 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The governor of the prefecture, Denny Tamaki, previously said he was “furious” about what he called inadequate infection controls at U.S. bases that allowed the variant to spread to the public.

Japan has since stepped up coronavirus restrictions in three regions that host U.S. military facilities, which have also announced stricter infection controls.

Though Japan halted the entry of almost all foreign travellers into the country last November, the U.S. military moves staff in and out of the country under a separate testing and quarantine regime.

Public broadcaster NHK said the western prefecture of Osaka was likely to also see record daily cases on Saturday exceeding 3,000 cases.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military needs to prepare for China-Russia ‘axis’

“In a triangle with three countries, you don’t want to be the one opposite the other two.”. Should their interests combine, America could face a greater military and foreign policy threat than during the Cold War. That’s the view of former CIA analyst Andrea Kendall-Taylor of the Center for a New American Security.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Base#Okinawa Prefecture#Covid#Omicron#Nhk
The US Sun

Western troops fell ill in Wuhan MONTHS before Covid outbreak officially began fuelling lab leak suspicions

WESTERN troops allegedly fell ill with a mystery illness after attending the World Military Games in Wuhan shortly before the Covid outbreak officially began. A long-serving Canadian officer was among scores of athletes who fell sick while attending the games in the pandemic ground zero city in China — fuelling theories the virus leaked from a nearby lab.
MILITARY
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

US Navy nuclear submarine surfaces at Guam base

The US Navy has announced the arrival and departure of a ballistic missile submarine to Guam at the weekend. It said in a statement that the USS Nevada’s stop in Guam in the Western Pacific was a symbol of the United States’ commitment to the Inso-Pacific region. Guam itself is a US territory situated some 7,100 miles from the US West Coast, and within touching distance of the Philippines and China. “The port visit strengthens cooperation between the United States and allies in the region, demonstrating US capability, flexibility, readiness, and continuing commitment to Indo-Pacific regional security and stability,” a...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea launches 2 more ballistic missiles after threatening US

North Korea test-fired two more ballistic missiles for the third time this month on Friday just hours after threatening the United States with a “stronger and certain reaction” to sanctions. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command confirmed North Korea’s launch in a statement on Friday, saying, “We are aware of...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Germany warns China its recent naval mission was just a teaser

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

JF-17 fighters cast doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets

Beijing [China], January 12 (ANI): Developed jointly by Pakistan and China, the JF-17 fighter jets have failed to keep narratives peddled by Beijing media that the country's modern aircraft are the best in the world as Islamabad's experience with the jets tell a different story, according to media reports. Taiwan...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

Pentagon thought North Korean missile was headed for US media

The military initially thought Pyongyang's latest missile test was capable of striking the United States, leading to grounded flights along the west coast. US military and aviation officials were briefly convinced that a North Korean missile launch earlier this week could pose a threat to the ?homeland?, CNN reported, but early readings were soon dismissed as inaccurate.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

280K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy