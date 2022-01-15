#19. West Virginia
- Policies: High-risk
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -15.5%
--- Affected population: 184,170 (58.5% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 126 miles (129.1% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 2
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 55 miles
In 2018, 52% of West Virginia voters decided to amend the state’s constitution and ensure abortion is not protected if Roe v. Wade is repealed. West Virginia is surrounded by states with similar plans, apart from Maryland, so people will have to travel even farther to find services.
