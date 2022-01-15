#21. Nebraska
- Policies: High-risk
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -8.4%
--- Affected population: 331,206 (88.6% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 69 miles (56.8% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 3
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 44 miles
It’s already a felony to get an abortion after 20 weeks in Nebraska. Though there’s no trigger ban, the state government enacted a law last year prohibiting dilation and evacuation (D&E) abortions, which are performed in 95% of second trimester abortions.
Comments / 0