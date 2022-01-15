14. Arkansas

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -28.8%

--- Affected population: 578,319 (100.0% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 314 miles (330.1% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 2

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 73 miles

Surrounded on all sides by abortion-restrictive states, Arkansas is in a precarious spot when it comes to protecting the right to abortion. Along with several states that introduced new bans in 2021, its legislature introduced an expansive abortion ban that was blocked by a federal judge in July 2021 . Arkansas’ pre-Roe ban on abortion has not been repealed.

