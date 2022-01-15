15. Mississippi

- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -27.9%

--- Affected population: 584,299 (100.0% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 250 miles (303.2% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 1

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 62 miles

Mississippi is one of eight states that has a pre-Roe abortion ban , and a loud voice in the fight to repeal the landmark Supreme Court case. The Supreme Court decided in May 2021 to review Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Whole Health, a case concerning Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. Though the state had initially focused its argument on defending that specific ban, it recently made overturning Roe v. Wade part of its pending argument before the Supreme Court. The court will have a decision by June 2022 .

