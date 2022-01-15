ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

#12. Oklahoma

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -32.2%

--- Affected population: 759,207 (98.0% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 191 miles (416.2% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 5

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 37 miles

Oklahoma’s trigger ban was enacted in 2021, though its existing abortion laws were already restrictive for young women and for clinics. Oklahoma, and many of its surrounding states, have TRAP laws, or what Planned Parenthood calls “medically unnecessary ,” building requirements that a clinic must meet to provide abortions.

KTEN.com

Oklahoma lawmakers blast vaccine mandates

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Elected officials who represent southeastern Oklahoma were brought together by Atoka's Chamber of Commerce for a legislative luncheon on Thursday. Representatives spoke on a number of topics, including vaccine mandates, recreational marijuana, human trafficking, and broadband availability. All of the elected leaders said President Biden...
ATOKA, OK
poncacitynow.com

COVID Cases in Oklahoma Continue to Climb

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — COVID cases are continuing to climb in Oklahoma, with 3,914 new cases reported since Jan. 4, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports. According to the health department, these new cases have pushed the total number of COVID cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to 724,875, making the seven-day average 3,440 cases a day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Mexican abortion advocates look to help women in US

Decades ago, Mexican activists drove women into the United States to terminate their pregnancies at clinics. Now it’s women in the U.S. who are facing more challenges to accessing abortion services and again Mexican activists are stepping up to offer support.The changing dynamic has to do with the reversal of the legal fortunes of abortion rights on both sides of the border and the expertise of Mexican activists in helping women overcome legal and social barriers. In September, Mexico’s Supreme Court issued a decision declaring that abortion was not a crime in the heavily Roman Catholic nation. That same...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Examiner Enterprise

Viewpoint: Oklahoma is stronger with tribal partnerships

Viewpoint: Oklahoma is stronger with tribal partnerships. The September opening of First Americans Museum (FAM) became a reality after over a decade in the making because of widespread community, tribal, government and business efforts. This museum is long overdue in honoring the legacies of our Native American brethren. Soon after FAM’s grand opening, the Chickasaw Nation announced plans to build a $300 million resort next door to the iconic facility.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS News

"They used us as an experiment": Arkansas inmates who were given ivermectin to treat COVID file federal lawsuit against jail

A group of men detained at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas say that the jail's medical staff gave them the anti-parasite drug ivermectin last year, without their consent, to treat COVID-19, while telling them the pills were "vitamins." On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the inmates, filed a federal lawsuit against the jail and its doctor.
ARKANSAS STATE
Wyoming News

What's the impact of SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers?

(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages. In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights

A day before the U.S. Senate was expected to take up significant legislation on voting rights that is looking likely to fail, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s eldest son condemned federal lawmakers over their inaction. Speaking in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Martin Luther King III said though he was marking the federal holiday named for his […] The post On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and other prominent sports figures with ties to West Virginia have urged U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to support sweeping legislation to protect the right to vote.Saban was joined by NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West a fellow West Virginia native, in a Jan. 13 letter penned to the Democratic senator ahead of the Senate s debate of the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act. The Senate took up the bill Tuesday.The package before the Senate would make Election Day a national holiday and require access to early voting and mail-in...
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Bonner Appointed as Oklahoma County Judge

The governor has appointed Anthony L. Bonner Jr. to serve as Oklahoma County district judge. The appointment was made in April. Gov. Kevin Stitt commended Mr. Bonner’s qualifications for the post. “I am thrilled to appoint Anthony L. Bonner Jr. to the Oklahoma County District Court,” the governor said....
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Avoiding Medicine Mistakes

We are Raising Oklahoma with Lisa Hamblin, OSU county extension family and consumer sciences educator, she has some expert tips on how to keep your kiddos safe when it comes to using over-the-counter medicine. For more information on the Oklahoma County OSU Extension visit facts.okstate.edu or call 405-713-1125.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

