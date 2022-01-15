#12. Oklahoma
- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -32.2%
--- Affected population: 759,207 (98.0% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 191 miles (416.2% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 5
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 37 miles
Oklahoma’s trigger ban was enacted in 2021, though its existing abortion laws were already restrictive for young women and for clinics. Oklahoma, and many of its surrounding states, have TRAP laws, or what Planned Parenthood calls “medically unnecessary ,” building requirements that a clinic must meet to provide abortions.
