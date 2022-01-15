#13. Kentucky
- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -30.4%
--- Affected population: 848,023 (100.0% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 266 miles (315.6% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 2
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 64 miles
In former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s quest to become “ the most pro-life governor in America, ” he signed four anti-abortion bills during his term, two of which were blocked by federal judges. House Bill 148, Kentucky’s full ban on abortion , is unenforceable while Roe v. Wade is still intact. The state’s current governor, Democrat Andy Beshear, is pro-choice. Beshear has had difficulty stopping pro-life legislation from becoming law since the state House and Senate have a Republican supermajority.
