#18. North Dakota

 4 days ago

- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -20.4%

--- Affected population: 136,216 (91.9% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 323 miles (121.2% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 1

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 146 miles

North Dakota’s trigger ban allows few exceptions for abortion procedures. People who are victims of rape or incest can get them, and those whose lives are at risk are also included. The 2007 ban was followed by several other restrictions, including the dilation and evacuation ban that Nebraska also put forward.

