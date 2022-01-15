#17. Indiana
- Policies: High-risk
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -24.1%
--- Affected population: 1,307,855 (99.8% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 129 miles (279.4% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 7
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 34 miles
As part of the block of states in the Midwest ready to ban abortions via bills or amendments, Indiana has tried to repeal any protections for the procedure that exist. Their proposed ban is strict: should Roe v. Wade be nullified, there would be no abortions allowed, not even in cases of rape or incest, and if performed, they would be classified as murder.
Comments / 0