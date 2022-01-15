#16. Idaho
- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -24.8%
--- Affected population: 224,181 (65.0% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 173 miles (355.3% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 4
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 38 miles
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed an abortion ban in April 2021, along with a wave of other nearby states. It’s considered a “heartbeat bill,” one that requires doctors to decline abortions to mothers with a detectable fetal heartbeat, and would only go into effect if a federal appeals court upholds a similar heartbeat ban. A heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
Comments / 0