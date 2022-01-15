ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

#23. Minnesota

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -1.6%

--- Affected population: 95,799 (8.9% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 40 miles (25.0% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 7

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 32 miles

The right to abortion has been protected in Minnesota since 1995 , when the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that a woman’s right to privacy includes the right to terminate a pregnancy. However, Minnesota shares a border with two very restrictive states that may try to immediately restrict abortions if Roe v. Wade is gone.

CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 11,000 Deaths Tallied In MN, Positivity Rate Climbs To 22.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota report a 22.2% average positivity rate and 10,651 new COVID-19 cases in the latest update, which represents data as of Friday. An additional 29 deaths in the report brings the state’s cumulative fatalities to 11,000 since the start of the pandemic. Three of the deaths reported Tuesday took place in late 2021, and one person who died was in their 30s from Ramsey County. As Omicron surges across the state, other key statistics, such as new cases and hospitalizations, have risen to 172.8 and 24.6 per 100,000 residents respectively. Both are well over the “high risk”...
MINNESOTA STATE
thelandonline.com

Thom Petersen: 'Minnesota is an agricultural powerhouse'

OLIVIA, Minn. — Minnesota Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Petersen was a guest speaker at the Minnesota National Farmers Organization annual convention. The event took place at Max's Grill in Olivia, Minn. on Dec. 4. Appointed Commissioner in 2019, Petersen is a long-time resident of Royalton Township near Pine City, Minn. where he lives on a horse farm. Prior, he was director of government relations for Minnesota Farmers Union — working in both Washington, D. C. and St. Paul.
OLIVIA, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on the state of COVID in Minnesota

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm speaks outside the Minnesota Children's Museum in St. Paul on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Photo: Andrew Krueger | MPR News. Minnesota is in the midst of a second COVID-19 winter and infection rates are skyrocketing. More than 10,000 Minnesotans have died of COVID. Since the pandemic began, hospital workers are exhausted and there is continued stubborn resistance to COVID vaccinations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Government
Minnesota Health
Minnesota State
kelo.com

Minnesota driver exam stations reopening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle division says they are in the process of opening all remaining exam stations. Fifty-one stations will open in January. That means all 93 stations, that were closed during the pandemic, will be open by January 31st.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Mexican abortion advocates look to help women in US

Decades ago, Mexican activists drove women into the United States to terminate their pregnancies at clinics. Now it's women in the U.S. who are facing more challenges to accessing abortion services and again Mexican activists are stepping up to offer support.The changing dynamic has to do with the reversal of the legal fortunes of abortion rights on both sides of the border and the expertise of Mexican activists in helping women overcome legal and social barriers. In September, Mexico's Supreme Court issued a decision declaring that abortion was not a crime in the heavily Roman Catholic nation. That same...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Pressure eases on Florida hospitals as number of infected patients remains stable

The number of patients with COVID-19 in Florida hospitals declined over the weekend and has remained relatively stable for the past week, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows. Although Florida did not report its weekend numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, data from other agencies continues to show a downward ...
FLORIDA STATE
#Abortion Clinic
Wyoming News

What's the impact of SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers?

(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages. In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Wife of critically ill Covid patient wins court battle to keep husband on ventilator

When a hospital allegedly planned to take a Covid-19 patient off life support, his wife went to court to keep him alive – and won.Scott Quiner, 55, tested positive for Covid in late October, and by early November he was on a ventilator at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. As Mr Quiner showed few signs of improving, doctors reportedly told his wife, Anne Quiner, that they would turn off his ventilator on 13 January.Ms Quiner fought back. In a petition to Anoka County District Court, she pleaded for a restraining order against the hospital."Absent an order from the...
LAW
Health
Politics
Pregnancy
Women's Health
KOLR10 News

COVID case-fatality rate declining in Missouri as more infections, fewer deaths reported

As COVID case totals stay near record highs in Missouri, the state's case-fatality rate—the ratio of diagnosed cases ending in death—has declined over time as more people contract the virus and survive. However, it is important to understand that the increase in cases has also led to rapid growth in COVID hospitalizations, further straining the healthcare industry.
MISSOURI STATE
Wyoming News

How Wyoming's Birth Rate Compares to the Nation

In the continuation of a longer-term trend stretching back over a decade, the number of births in the U.S. fell by 4% in 2020, pushing the birth rate to its lowest point on record. Experts attribute falling birth rates to the increase in the average age of mothers, as people have been marrying and having children later in life. A growing body of evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic may have deterred many would-be parents from starting families. As it has been since 2007, the...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Michigan

Any business with at least one employee must provide workers' compensation insurance. There are a few exemptions: a sole proprietor; partners and corporate officers if they are shareholders in a small, closely held corporation; and some relatives. An employer that fails to provide insurance can be fined $1,000, imprisoned for between 30 days and six months, or both. Michigan offers a state-administered fund.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wyoming News

Nebraska

All employers with one or more employees must have coverage in Nebraska. Those include full- and part-time workers and minors. Self-employed workers, sole proprietors, partners, and members of limited liability companies have the option to be covered. Servants and some agricultural employees are excluded unless their employer chooses to cover them. Independent contractors and most volunteers are excluded. Employers that do not comply with the law can face a fine of up to $1,000 for each violation, imprisonment for up to a year, or both.
NEBRASKA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

