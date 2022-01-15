#23. Minnesota
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -1.6%
--- Affected population: 95,799 (8.9% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 40 miles (25.0% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 7
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 32 miles
The right to abortion has been protected in Minnesota since 1995 , when the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that a woman’s right to privacy includes the right to terminate a pregnancy. However, Minnesota shares a border with two very restrictive states that may try to immediately restrict abortions if Roe v. Wade is gone.
