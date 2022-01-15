ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

#22. Missouri

- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -3.2%

--- Affected population: 708,893 (60.2% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 74 miles (10.4% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 1

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 67 miles

Missouri is the first state on this list with a trigger ban. Though previous bans were declared unconstitutional , one recent ban would immediately go into effect if Roe v. Wade is repealed. In June 2021, a federal appeals court blocked Missouri from enforcing the bill that prohibits all abortions after eight weeks .

mymoinfo.com

Missouri Legislative Session Opens With Drama

(Jefferson City) The first day of the Missouri Legislature’s new session is in the books and drama seems to be the theme. In the State Senate, Republican in-fighting has divided the caucus for the past couple of years. Senate President Dave Schatz of Sullivan shared an opening message with the whole chamber, hoping for peace.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Surpasses A Million Cases Of Coronavirus

(Jefferson City) The state of Missouri has surpassed one million cases of the Coronavirus. In a week that saw the United States set a global record for most daily cases of COVID with over a million, it’s also being reported the Show Me State has surpassed 16,000 deaths from the disease.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Missouri Republicans vs. themselves

Every 10 years, states redraw their congressional districts based on new population data from the U.S. Census. That process can have a big impact on what Congress looks like, and how Americans are represented in our legislature. Jason Rosenbaum, political correspondent for Saint Louis Public Radio, helps explain what redistricting is and what may or may not change in Missouri districts.
MISSOURI STATE
wvih.com

Semi Kills Kentucky Woman In Missouri

Authorities say a Kentucky woman was killed after walking in front of a semi-truck in Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 73 year-old Bonnie Stinson, of Bowling Green, was hit near the Highway W and Interstate 70 overpass in St. Charles County. It is unclear if the accident was...
KENTUCKY STATE
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
cdcgamingreports.com

Missouri gaming revenue increases in December

Gaming revenue in Missouri continues to trend upward. Riverboat casinos in the Show Me state generated revenue of $163.3 million, an increase of 11.6% from December 2019, and a year over year jump of 21.8%. December revenue also outpaced November 2021’s revenue of $151.6 million, and October 2021 revenue of $161.9 million.
MISSOURI STATE
mariescountyadvocate.com

Personal attacks in Congress vs. Missouri

The recent personal and racially tinged partisan attacks by a couple of U.S. House members, and the absence of swift discipline, stands in stark contrast to how legislators treat one another in Missouri’s General Assembly. This contrast reminded me of a speech by the late Sen. Richard Webster made...
MISSOURI STATE
baltimorenews.net

Online Missouri Criminal Records Search

The process of unlocking criminal records for a criminal background check is not as plain and direct to the point as many people think. This is a fluid world, and individuals are regularly relocating from location to location: meaning Missouri criminal records can be present in practically any state. The drawback of only working with a single database or site to carry out a criminal record check is that it might not be extensive enough. The initial step of this process is to utilize a nationwide database to provide you with a more wide-ranging look at someone. From that point, it is just about narrowing the search down to localized levels.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

101st Missouri General Assembly begins

The second session of the 101st Missouri General Assembly is now underway. Congressional redistricting, voting rights, abortion, and a whole lot of money will dominate the attention of state lawmakers over the next four and a half months. The session will also be marked by time pressures. Lawmakers are under...
MISSOURI STATE
#Abortion Clinic
kjfmradio.com

Missouri infrastructure investment focus on bridges

MISSOURI — Missouri has 10,384 bridges, the sixth most in the nation. More than 900 of those bridges are in poor condition and 1,131 are weight restricted. Four hundred and thirteen bridges fall into both categories. Gov. Mike Parson recognized the need for additional funding for infrastructure projects in...
MISSOURI STATE
KATC News

Mexican abortion advocates look to help women in US

Decades ago, Mexican activists drove women into the United States to terminate their pregnancies at clinics. Now it’s women in the U.S. who are facing more challenges to accessing abortion services and once again Mexican activists are stepping up to offer support.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
CBS News

"They used us as an experiment": Arkansas inmates who were given ivermectin to treat COVID file federal lawsuit against jail

A group of men detained at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas say that the jail's medical staff gave them the anti-parasite drug ivermectin last year, without their consent, to treat COVID-19, while telling them the pills were "vitamins." On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the inmates, filed a federal lawsuit against the jail and its doctor.
ARKANSAS STATE
Wyoming News

What's the impact of SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers?

(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages. In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
CONGRESS & COURTS
