#22. Missouri
- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -3.2%
--- Affected population: 708,893 (60.2% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 74 miles (10.4% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 1
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 67 miles
Missouri is the first state on this list with a trigger ban. Though previous bans were declared unconstitutional , one recent ban would immediately go into effect if Roe v. Wade is repealed. In June 2021, a federal appeals court blocked Missouri from enforcing the bill that prohibits all abortions after eight weeks .
