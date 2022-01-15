ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#24. Wyoming

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -1.1%

--- Affected population: 12,111 (11.2% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 138 miles (3.0% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 2

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 134 miles

People won’t find abortion protections in Wyoming’s state law or its constitution , and will barely find a clinic they can use. What they will find is a legislature that is advancing bills that restrict abortion access , including one that prevents women from using student health insurance for the procedure. If Roe v. Wade were outlawed, the legality of abortions could be at risk.

Omicron Now Detected in Seven Wyoming Counties

In the month since the first case of Omicron was reported in Wyoming, the highly contagious COVID-19 variant has spread to seven of the state's 23 counties. According to Wyoming Department of Health data, there have been 63 cases detected since Dec. 8, 2021. Albany County has 32 cases, Laramie...
Balow leaves Wyoming for Virginia

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow has announced her resignation to accept an offer to serve in that role in Virginia. Balow started her teaching career in Hulett, Wyoming, with a population of 386. From there her 25-year career in education and politics, had her serving as a national literacy consultant, an executive in state government, a policy advisor in the governor’s office, and currently the elected State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Wyoming’s Population Grew During Pandemic

Most rural Western states saw a bump in population during the pandemic that began in 2020. Wyoming, a state that has often struggled with population, actually added about 1,900 new residents according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Problems with bigger state and bigger city living include higher prices across the...
High Country News

Wyoming sage grouse numbers ‘alarming’

According to biologists, the decline is caused by habitat loss and drought. This story was originally published by WyoFile and is republished here by permission. The latest data on greater sage grouse in Wyoming indicate an “alarming” likelihood of populations regressing to a 1996 nadir, the state’s top grouse biologist said Thursday.
Wyoming News

How Wyoming’s Birth Rate Compares to the Nation

In the continuation of a longer-term trend stretching back over a decade, the number of births in the U.S. fell by 4% in 2020, pushing the birth rate to its lowest point on record. Experts attribute falling birth rates to the increase in the average age of mothers, as people have been marrying and having children later in life. A growing body of evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic may have deterred many would-be parents from starting families. As it has been since 2007, the...
Jackson Hole Radio

COVID booster recommendations updated in Wyoming

Recommendations involving vaccine booster doses have been updated as the COVID-19 Omicron variant quickly spread in Wyoming and across the nation. State Health Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Alexia Harrist says recent variant sequencing results combined with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates show the Omicron variant has quickly become the most common version causing new COVID-19 infections in the state.
Lusk Herald

Wyoming petitions for delisting of grizzlies

CASPER — Wyoming has officially asked for grizzly bears to be removed from the endangered species list. Gov. Mark Gordon, backed by the fellow grizzly states of Idaho and Montana, on Tuesday submitted a petition for delisting to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The petition argues that the species is fully recovered in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and should be returned to state management — in Wyoming’s case, the state Game and Fish Department.
Wyoming News

Another 13 Wyoming deaths tied to COVID

CHEYENNE – The deaths of another 13 Wyoming residents have been tied to coronavirus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The department on Tuesday said the deaths, which occurred in November, December and January, brought to 1,601 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to the illness since it was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Among the fatalities were three Laramie County residents, two...
CHEYENNE, WY
Sheridan Media

In 1904, Wyoming Comes to Broadway

The Occidental Hotel, Buffalo, Wyoming, where The Virginian got his man. In January of 1904, a new stage play opened on Broadway in New York. In the Guernsey Gazette. Guernsey Wyoming, in May, 1905, there is this blurb …The play entitled “The Virginian,” presented last week to crowded houses at the Broadway theater, with its scene laid in Wyoming and a half dozen cowboys the center of action.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Applies for SBCI Funds

The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) recently submitted the initial application to the federal Treasury for the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) on behalf of the state of Wyoming. This federal program was originally developed in 2010 and ran from 2011 through 2017. It was renewed with the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. Wyoming’s current allocation is just over $58 million which can be distributed to Wyoming businesses throughout the nine-year program.
cowboystatedaily.com

Deaths Of Another 13 Wyoming Residents Tied To Coronavirus

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The number of Wyoming deaths blamed on the coronavirus since it was first detected in the state has increased to 1,601, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday. The department announced that the deaths of 13 more Wyoming residents in November,...
oilcity.news

13 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Wyoming Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) on Tuesday reported 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths among Wyoming residents. There have been 1,601 total COVID-19-related deaths among Wyoming residents since the pandemic began. These are deaths “that have COVID-19 listed as either the underlying or primary cause of death or as a contributing cause of death,” the WDH explains.
Wyoming News

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 4,085 new cases, 1,859 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 4,085 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 3,097 and the number of probable cases rising by 988 since Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 1,859 new coronavirus recoveries were announced (since Thursday). Numbers to know Active...
Wyoming News

Active Wyo. COVID cases over 5,000 for first time in more than year

CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 2,213 over the long holiday weekend, an increase of almost 50% that pushed the total number of active cases over 5,000 for the first time in more than a year. The Wyoming Department of Health said it received 3,097 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases from Saturday to Tuesday, along with 988 new probable cases. At the same...
Wake Up Wyoming

Medicaid Expansion Would Cripple Wyoming

Another legislative session will soon be upon us in Wyoming. As happens every year those who want Medicaid expansion in Wyoming are pushing for it yet again. What they see is the federal government dumping a bunch of money on our state. They believe this money will help those in need of medical attention, but can't afford it.
Wyoming News

What's the impact of SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers?

(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages. In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

