#24. Wyoming
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -1.1%
--- Affected population: 12,111 (11.2% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 138 miles (3.0% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 2
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 134 miles
People won’t find abortion protections in Wyoming’s state law or its constitution , and will barely find a clinic they can use. What they will find is a legislature that is advancing bills that restrict abortion access , including one that prevents women from using student health insurance for the procedure. If Roe v. Wade were outlawed, the legality of abortions could be at risk.
