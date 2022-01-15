#25. Virginia
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -0.9%
--- Affected population: 92,473 (5.5% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 25 miles (19.0% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 16
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 21 miles
Virginia is one of many states repealing previously restrictive abortion laws amid concerns for Roe v. Wade. As of 2020, Virginia health insurance carriers can cover abortion services , though they are not required to do so. Nearby in Maryland, those seeking abortions have protection outside of Roe v. Wade.
