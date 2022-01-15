#27. Kansas
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -0.3%
--- Affected population: 20,488 (3.6% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 54 miles (1.9% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 4
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 53 miles
Kansas already has a few common restrictions on abortion, such as limits on public and private funding for the procedure. Though the state supreme court ruled in 2019 the right to an abortion is protected in the Kansas constitution, conservative lawmakers recently voted to to put a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on the 2022 ballot. The majority of the states surrounding Kansas are far more restrictive.
