ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

#27. Kansas

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wsCt_0dmWJuYf00

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -0.3%

--- Affected population: 20,488 (3.6% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 54 miles (1.9% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 4

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 53 miles

Kansas already has a few common restrictions on abortion, such as limits on public and private funding for the procedure. Though the state supreme court ruled in 2019 the right to an abortion is protected in the Kansas constitution, conservative lawmakers recently voted to to put a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on the 2022 ballot. The majority of the states surrounding Kansas are far more restrictive.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Disagreements over Delta 8 legality leave Kansas stores in limbo

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Debates surrounding Delta-8 in Kansas are heating up as Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced his guidance following questions from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Delta-8 is just one molecular bond away from Delta-9, which is more commonly known as marijuana. Although according to the CDC, the high of Delta-8 has about 50-75% […]
KANSAS STATE
fortscott.biz

Kansas Governor: State of the State

TOPEKA – The following is the transcript of Governor Laura Kelly’s 2022 State of the State Address. Mr. Speaker, Mr. President, Madam Chief Justice, Lt. Governor Toland, statewide elected officials, members of the Legislature, Cabinet officers, leaders of the Kansas tribes, honored guests, and fellow Kansans. After two...
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Transgender inmates in Kansas

Transgender inmates say the Kansas prison system put them in danger by refusing to accept their gender or provide gender-affirming care. As Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports, many say the environment inside Kansas prisons left them especially vulnerable to violence, leading some to consider or attempt suicide.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Leavenworth Times

Kansas legislators to begin session on Monday

Tax cuts, medical marijuana and critical race theory are among some of the issues state lawmakers from Leavenworth County anticipate may come up during their upcoming session. Members of the Kansas House of Representatives and state Senate are scheduled to begin the 2022 session Monday in Topeka. Sen. Jeff Pittman,...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Treasurer visits Capper Foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capper Foundation welcomed one state official through its doors Thursday. State Treasurer Lynn Rogers spent the morning speaking with Capper Foundation leaders, and running through trials designed to show the perspective of people dealing with certain disabilities. Rogers says the experience will help his team better understand and serve Kansans living with disabilities.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Wildfire Relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Click the image below to donate. On December 15, 2021, Kansas experienced a historic and unprecedented weather event. The National Weather Service classified it as the first derecho in December in the United States. Extreme winds fueled wildfires that tore through Western Kansas, burning homes, property, livestock, cropland and more. The four Kansas counties of Russell, Ellis, Osborne and Rooks were the hardest hit. The event has been dubbed the “Four County Fire.”
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Kansas lawmakers return for new year

Kansas lawmakers are opening an annual session shadowed by redistricting, election-year politics and COVID-19. Tax cuts are expected to be a big issue in the session that begins Monday because the state is flush with cash and both the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly are pursuing tax breaks.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#State Supreme Court
KCTV 5

First case of 'flurona' confirmed in Kansas

HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) -- Health officials in central Kansas have confirmed the first report of “flurona” in the state. “Flurona” is the term referring to when a patient has been diagnosed with influenza and COVID at the same time. The news was delivered by a representative from...
HAYS, KS
Wyoming News

Kentucky

Who must provide coverage? Employers with at least one employee. But as in many other states, sole proprietors, partners, and those from a limited liability company are not included in the coverage, though they can decide to cover themselves. Some exceptions: servants in a home with fewer than two full-time workers and farmworkers. Independent contractors must have their own policy to be included in coverage. Employers that fail to provide coverage can be fined up to $1,000 a day for each employee. Kentucky offers a state-administered fund.
KENTUCKY STATE
KSN News

Kansas House passes bill to extend executive orders on COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday to extend two executive orders signed by Gov. Laura Kelly earlier this month in order to respond to the COVID-19 comeback in the state. Representatives voted 106-5 in favor of the bill, which will now go to the Senate for approval. Kelly […]
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Kansas Saw Nearly 8,000 COVID Cases Per Day Last Week

Nursing homes are facing COVID-19 outbreaks, schools are closing and hospitals in the Kansas City area are seeing so many deaths that they are raising alarms about morgue capacity. The problems come as Kansas yet again shattered its record for new confirmed and probable cases. The state reported an average...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Women's Health
tonyskansascity.com

INDEED!!! Kansas Demz Tout Weed!!!

Because red states across the nation are confronting a massive wave of VERY PISSED OFF Republican voters . . . Kansas Dems are searching desperately to find some legislative chill. The VERY POPULAR ROAD TO WEED DECRIMINALIZATION is actually a pretty good strategy. Here's a peek at their power move...
KANSAS STATE
baltimorenews.net

Obtain Criminal Records In Kansas

Technological advancements have made it easy to discover information regarding someone. But, acquiring complete info on a person's Kansas criminal record continues to be a little challenging. One explanation is the fact that with the frequent relocations people make, an individual can have records in a variety of states and...
KANSAS STATE
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Kansas reduces requirements for substitute teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Substitute teachers in Kansas will not be required to have college credit hours under an emergency declaration approved Wednesday in response to a worsening staff shortage in the state’s schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new rule temporarily eliminates a requirement that substitutes...
KANSAS STATE
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas Woman Sentenced For Protest

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to two years of probation after offering a tearful apology for her role in the protests in Washington D.C. Esther Schwemmer, 56, of Leavenworth, also must perform community service, and pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building. The sentence was handed...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
thepitchkc.com

Loud Light’s Kansas politics recap: medical marijuana, banning journalists, and budget proposals

The Pitch has partnered with a local political awareness organization called Loud Light. Their goal is to engage and empower individuals from underrepresented populations to build community power. And impact decision-makers. Each week of the year that the Kansas statehouse is in session, they release a short video recapping what the legislature is up to.
KANSAS STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Kansas

Topeka Capital-Journal. January 7, 2021. Editorial: Kansas lawmakers should make these 7 issues top priorities during 2022 legislative session. The Kansas Legislature will start the 2022 session on Jan. 10. We’re hopeful this session will be productive and fruitful for the people of Kansas. The Legislature has the potential...
KANSAS STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
234
Followers
435
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy