#26. New Mexico

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -0.5%

--- Affected population: 40,320 (10.1% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 58 miles (1.8% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 5

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 57 miles

Women in New Mexico were once facing a long-dormant abortion ban that was deemed unconstitutional and unenforceable, but they now have access to legal procedures and public funding. In February 2021, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill that finally overturned that law, which would have triggered a statewide ban if Roe v. Wade were reversed.

KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Our History, Our Heritage

KOAT dives into the stories of how New Mexico became what it is today in Celebrate New Mexico: Our History, Our Heritage. From early Native Americans, brutal Spanish rule and rebellion, development of the atomic bomb, to the birth of the Lowrider. Anchors Royale Dá, Todd Kurtz, Shelly Ribando and Doug Fernandez host the half hour special from Albuquerque and Santa Fe. The special will air on January 5th at 6:30pm on KOAT 7.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Mexican abortion advocates look to help women in US

Decades ago, Mexican activists drove women into the United States to terminate their pregnancies at clinics. Now it’s women in the U.S. who are facing more challenges to accessing abortion services and again Mexican activists are stepping up to offer support.The changing dynamic has to do with the reversal of the legal fortunes of abortion rights on both sides of the border and the expertise of Mexican activists in helping women overcome legal and social barriers. In September, Mexico’s Supreme Court issued a decision declaring that abortion was not a crime in the heavily Roman Catholic nation. That same...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

How New Mexico’s Birth Rate Compares to the Nation

In the continuation of a longer-term trend stretching back over a decade, the number of births in the U.S. fell by 4% in 2020, pushing the birth rate to its lowest point on record. Experts attribute falling birth rates to the increase in the average age of mothers, as people have been marrying and having […]
IMMIGRATION
Santa Fe Reporter

New Data Shows Massive Climate-Warming Leaks by New Mexico Oil and Gas Operators

This article was produced by Capital & Main. It is co-published here with permission. In New Mexico, new state rules sparked a dramatic increase in reported incidents of vented and flared natural gas in 2021 — and reveal that the oil and gas industry has been losing vastly more of the climate-change-driving fossil fuel than previously reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Deming Headlight

Governor's agenda for 2022 New Mexico Legislative Session

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced her legislative priorities for the 2022 regular session of the New Mexico Legislature, centered on investing in policies and programs that will benefit students, workers, families, businesses and communities large and small across the state. Highlights of the agenda include raises for educators, tax cuts for New Mexico businesses, legislative proposals targeted at violent crime, and initiatives to support New Mexico businesses and diversify the state’s economy.
POLITICS
