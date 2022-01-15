#26. New Mexico
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -0.5%
--- Affected population: 40,320 (10.1% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 58 miles (1.8% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 5
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 57 miles
Women in New Mexico were once facing a long-dormant abortion ban that was deemed unconstitutional and unenforceable, but they now have access to legal procedures and public funding. In February 2021, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill that finally overturned that law, which would have triggered a statewide ban if Roe v. Wade were reversed.
Comments / 1