28. Oregon

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -0.2%

--- Affected population: 7,245 (0.9% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 16 miles (6.7% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 15

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 15 miles

Oregon and Nevada share a border with California, a state with several abortion protections others do not have, including constitutional protection. Reproductive rights were recognized in California’s constitution in 1969 , giving people in states like Oregon more options. Oregon passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act in 2017, which expanded abortion access by requiring private health insurance to cover abortions, and funding services for those who would otherwise be excluded from coverage, such as DACA recipients.

KGW

Pediatric COVID cases rise in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Coronavirus cases are rising sharply among children under age four and between the ages of 12 and 17. Oregon health officials said Friday they are closely monitoring the trends in pediatric cases, which made up more than 20% of the state’s overall known caseload in the most recent full week that ended Jan. 8.
OREGON STATE
East Oregonian

Oregon investigating COVID testing company

Oregon officials are scrutinizing a coronavirus testing company for possible violations of a law protecting consumers against deceptive business practices. The Oregon Department of Justice launched a civil investigation into the Center for Covid Control this week — after media reports in Texas and Florida accused the company of faking lab results and not disclosing data to public health agencies.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Best school districts in Oregon

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

The latest forecast for omicron in Oregon

Oregon is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant. The latest projections from Oregon Health and Science University data scientist Peter Graven are less dramatic than the modeling he shared in mid-December, but he still says omicron hospitalizations will exceed those from the delta surge. We talk with Graven about his modeling and what he’s learned from looking at data from omicron infections on the east coast and in Europe, and hear from Dawn Nolt, a professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases at OHSU.
OREGON STATE
theportlandmedium.com

COVID High In Oregon Children

The CDC announced that hospitalization rates among children for COVID-19 across the nation are at its highest point than at any other time in the pandemic. Dr. Carl Eriksson, of OHSU, said that the same is true for Oregon. This was to be expected since kids are going to school versus digital learning. The local health department has even allowed children back to school that have tested positive for the virus.
OREGON STATE
Wyoming News

Oregon: Portland protests ignite

Loud and radical public activism has been a central theme of Portland culture for decades, and the state of Oregon as a whole has a long and ugly history of often violent state-based racism. Those two dynamics contributed to an explosion of sustained civil unrest that gripped the city for months on end in 2020, as protests for racial justice devolved into a sustained anarchistic outburst.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Contact Tracing Changes For Oregon Schools

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) will release new COVID-19 contact tracing and notification recommendations for K-12 settings to lessen the overall burden of contact tracing on K-12 schools, while ensuring school staff and health officials continue tracing and reporting high-risk exposures. Under the updated guidelines, to be released in the coming...
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Oregon National Guard Deployed To Hospitals

Governor Kate Brown today announced she will be deploying up to 500 Oregon National Guard members to support frontline health care workers as Oregon hospitals face a surge of hospitalizations due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Beginning next week, an initial 125 Guard members will be deployed...
OREGON STATE
Wyoming News

Nevada

Nevada’s workers’ compensation insurance law requires all employers with at least one employee to have coverage. Its exemptions include household workers, farm or horticultural workers, employers that are insured elsewhere and are in Nevada only temporarily, and employees who work less than 20 days for less than $500. In 2020, 707 occupational disease claims were reported in the state. Employers that fail to provide workers’ compensation can be fined up to $15,000, may have to shut down, and will be responsible for the costs of a work-related injury.
NEVADA STATE
987thebull.com

Millions On The Way To Oregon For Bridges

WASHINGTON, DC—Help is on the way in the form of $268 million to repair Oregon bridges. It’s estimated that 66% of the states 8,000 bridges are in less than good shape. Work on them is expected to start in 2022. The money is coming from U.S. Department of...
OREGON STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Tsunami headed for Oregon coast

A tsunami is heading toward the Oregon coast, the the National Tsunami Warning Center reported in an advisory Saturday morning, Jan. 15. The first waves arrived at 8 am. Waves of 1 to 3 feet along the coast of Oregon and Washington are expected for the next 24 hours. California is also on tsunami watch.
ENVIRONMENT
The Register-Guard

Can Kristof disrupt Oregon for the better?

Nick Kristof encountered disruption often in his globetrotting career. But can he create a favorable disruption from the status quo for Oregon as its next governor? Our meeting at a nearby coffee shop began with disruption — staffing shortages shuttered its doors. Instead we enjoyed a break from our welcome rains, sat outside and took a short walk.
Wyoming News

Idaho

Coverage is required for employers with one or more employees, whether full-time, part-time, occasional, or seasonal. Some exemptions: sole proprietors and certain relatives living in the employer's household, agricultural pilots, real estate salespeople who get paid solely on commission, domestic workers, and casual employees whose work is unrelated to the employer’s business. Fines for failing to acquire coverage can be $2 a day for each employee or $25 a day, whichever is higher. If a worker is injured, the employer may be liable for the medical costs and wages lost, plus a 10% penalty and attorneys fees, if applicable. Idaho offers a state-administered fund.
IDAHO STATE
Wyoming News

Colorado

Employers with at least one full-time or part-time worker must have coverage. But there are a number of exemptions, among them those who do maintenance or repair work for less than $2,000 a year, real estate agents and brokers who are paid by commission, independent contractors who have no employees, and some drivers. Sole proprietors and corporate officers can opt out. A business without coverage can be closed and fined up to $500 for every day without insurance. If a worker is hurt, the employer must pay the claim plus an additional penalty of 25% of the worker’s benefits.
COLORADO STATE
Wyoming News

Montana

Not only must all employers have workers’ compensation insurance for all employees, but in the construction industry, that includes nonresidents of the state while they are working in Montana. However there are a number of exceptions. They include licensed barbers; some cosmetologists; those who sell insurance, real estate, and securities, if they are paid by commission; newspaper carriers; freelance workers; servants; casual employees; and petroleum land professionals. Sole proprietors can opt out. Montana sets fines at $200, or twice the premium on the past three-year payroll while the employee was uninsured, whichever is greater. It offers a state-administered fund.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Mexican abortion advocates look to help women in US

Decades ago, Mexican activists drove women into the United States to terminate their pregnancies at clinics. Now it’s women in the U.S. who are facing more challenges to accessing abortion services and again Mexican activists are stepping up to offer support.The changing dynamic has to do with the reversal of the legal fortunes of abortion rights on both sides of the border and the expertise of Mexican activists in helping women overcome legal and social barriers. In September, Mexico’s Supreme Court issued a decision declaring that abortion was not a crime in the heavily Roman Catholic nation. That same...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
