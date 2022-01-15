#28. Oregon
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:
--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -0.2%
--- Affected population: 7,245 (0.9% of women aged 15-44)
--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 16 miles (6.7% increase)
- Present day:
--- Abortion facilities: 15
--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 15 miles
Oregon and Nevada share a border with California, a state with several abortion protections others do not have, including constitutional protection. Reproductive rights were recognized in California’s constitution in 1969 , giving people in states like Oregon more options. Oregon passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act in 2017, which expanded abortion access by requiring private health insurance to cover abortions, and funding services for those who would otherwise be excluded from coverage, such as DACA recipients.
