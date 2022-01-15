29. Nevada

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states:

--- Predicted change in abortion rate: -0.2%

--- Affected population: 11,808 (2.0% of women aged 15-44)

--- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 11 miles (22.2% increase)

- Present day:

--- Abortion facilities: 9

--- Average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 9 miles

Though abortion will likely remain legal in Nevada, people in need of services will have to travel a bit farther to get them, due to bordering states that would outlaw them. Nevada residents voted to keep abortion rights for pregnant women under 24 weeks into the gestational period in 1990, and that law could only be repealed by another direct vote of the people .

