Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma Valley COVID-19 update

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnew order (C19-35) of the health officer of Sonoma County was issued on Jan. 10 and took effect at midnight on Jan. 12. This new set of guidelines was developed in response to rapidly increasing cases throughout the county and will be in place until Feb. 11. The basis for issuing...

SFGate

A Bay Area health officer on why omicron may be the end

Marin County, where 90% of residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is California's most vaccinated county. During the current omicron surge, the county has, like others in the state, seen record-breaking case numbers. Hospitalizations, however, remain at a manageable level, and infected individuals who do require hospitalization are generally seeing shorter stays and not requiring intubation.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Here are the California counties with the highest COVID vaccination rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. But as vaccination rates lagged, the U.S. saw new COVID-19 surges, including one fueled by the delta coronavirus variant in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S. Stacker compiled a list of the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Health
AFP

Omicron starts receding in the United States: data

The United States appears to be emerging from its latest coronavirus wave driven by the Omicron variant, data showed Wednesday, though cases remain far higher than during any previous surge and Covid hospitalizations are at a peak. The fast to rise, fast to fall graph could follow the same pattern seen in other countries hit by the highly-mutated strain, including South Africa, Britain and France. A seven-day-average of new daily cases peaked at around 890,000 on January 13, an official tracker maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed. Though figures over the weekend and public holidays, such as Monday, January 17, are impacted by lower reporting rates and should be treated with caution, numbers were already falling by Friday.
SCIENCE
ksro.com

Omicron Peaking in Parts of Bay Area

Recent data suggests that the Omicron variant may be peaking in parts of the Bay Area. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the seven-day average for cases in the Bay Area is down 4-percent compared to last week. The biggest drops were in San Francisco and Marin counties where numbers dropped 14 and 20 percent respectively from last week. Cases have also essentially flattened out in Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Solano counties. Cases continue to increase in Sonoma County with over 18,000 active cases.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pacificsun.com

Open Mic: Sonoma County Fails to Support Homeless During Freeze Emergency

On the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 28, Homeless Action! sent an advisory to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, Santa Rosa officials and media about the need to protect unsheltered residents from the ominous freezing-weather forecast for four successive nights beginning Dec. 29. The County Commission on Human Rights issued a supporting statement the following day.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin tip-toes through the worst of Omicron

From Novato to Sausalito, Marin County residents are tip-toeing through the Omicron surge. Two trends have emerged. First, Omicron spreads like lightning compared to the Delta variant, but those who are fully vaccinated suffer mildly compared to those who are unvaccinated. In a video meeting last Friday (Jan. 14) hosted...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

High Demand for At-Home COVID Tests Continues in Bay Area

A new federal rule requiring insurance companies to cover the cost of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests went in effect over the weekend. But finding an at-home COVID test kit remains a challenge in the Bay Area as retailers continue to sell out quickly due to the high demand. "I get...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Active Covid Cases Over 17,000 in Sonoma County

Sonoma county continues to break covid records as the Omicron Variant continues its surge. Active daily cases in the county have now risen to 17,468, a number that is more than ten-thousand cases higher than the pre-omicron peak last January. Unfortunately, looking at the statistics, it doesn’t appear that we have hit the peak yet. Three more covid-related deaths were reported Friday bringing the death toll to 426. Our local spike in cases is mirroring a spike seen in the rest of California and the country as a whole.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

Omicron Threatens to Silence Music at Bay Area Venues

Before the pandemic, the nightlife industry in the Bay Area was a major contributor to the local economy. Now, the highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant poses a new threat, Ryan Yamamoto reports. (1-16-22)
MUSIC
foxla.com

New COVID rules for California workplaces go into effect today

LOS ANGELES - New COVID-19 guidelines for workplaces across California go into effect Friday, including changes to rules surrounding face coverings, testing and return to work protocols. Back in December, Cal/OSHA revised its Emergency Temporary Standards, which outline how workplaces must deal with COVID cases and prevention. One of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

New Cal/OSHA COVID-19 business guidelines go into effect Friday

CHICO, Calif. - New Cal/OSHA COVID-19 business guidelines with proper employee masks, changes to COVID-19 at-home testing and how businesses handle close contacts with people who test positive for COVID-19 went into effect Friday. “From the very beginning of the pandemic, one of our top priorities has been the health...
CALIFORNIA STATE

