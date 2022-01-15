ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.27

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.27 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX...

etfdailynews.com

etfdailynews.com

Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Down 4.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 823,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,546,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Shares Up 28.2%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) shot up 28.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. 107,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 46,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.'s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
#Moving Average#Stock#Cadogan Petroleum Lrb#Cad#Cadogan Petroleum Plc#Lon#Gbx 3 48 Lrb#Monastyretska#Carpathian
etfdailynews.com

$147.91 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce $147.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.91 million and the highest is $165.90 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Raised to GBX 70

TLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tullow Oil to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($1.02) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 62.13 ($0.84).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.13.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Globant S.A.'s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Globant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Globant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Lowered to $68.00 at KeyCorp

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.33.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Mizuho

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.56.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Lowered to $211.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.86.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Critical Comparison: Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) versus APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and APA (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings. Risk and Volatility. Glori Energy has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Up 49.5% in December

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at HC Wainwright

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIIB. dropped their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.08.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “. Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Fanhua Inc (FANH): Price Now Near $7.1; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, FANH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.57%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS

