Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.27

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.13.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO