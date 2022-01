The wait for HBO Max's Peacemaker is almost over. The eagerly anticipated series debuts on the streaming platform on Thursday, January 13th and ahead of the series premiere, star John Cena has revealed that Peacemaker opens with a can't-miss big dance number — and it sounds like something viewers won't want to miss. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon expressed to Cena that it was the opening theme song and its accompanying dance number that fully sold him on the show and that's when Cena got excited for everyone to see it.

