The automobile manufacturing industry is going through a very challenging phase currently thanks to the problems caused by the ongoing pandemic and the acute shortage of semiconductors. Most of the manufacturers have been forced to operate at lower production capacity due to the challenges. However, bucking the trend are makers of exotic and exclusive automobiles that are witnessing record sales. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars have just announced their sales figures for 2021 and it’s a new all-time record in the brand’s illustrious history spanning 117 years. The British luxury car manufacturer delivered 5,586 cars around the globe, which represents a very impressive growth of 49 percent over the sales numbers from 2020. The Goodwood-based manufacturer also announced that regions like Greater China, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific all saw record sales.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO