Correction: Romania-Climate-Education story
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — In a story published January 11, 2022, about education on climate change in Romania, The Associated Press misspelled the surname of the prime minister. It should be Ciuca.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — In a story published January 11, 2022, about education on climate change in Romania, The Associated Press misspelled the surname of the prime minister. It should be Ciuca.
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0