Correction: Romania-Climate-Education story

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — In a story published January 11, 2022, about education on climate change in Romania, The Associated Press misspelled the surname of the prime minister. It should be Ciuca.

IN THIS ARTICLE
