Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago

Shelter Hours: 1-5 p.m. every day, appointments available from 5-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Countess Snuggles, F, 3 mo., terrier, pit bull...

dnews.com

republictimes.net

Buddy | Pet of the Week

Buddy is an elderly little guy looking for a retirement home. He has an adorable fluffy coat to match his adorable and loving personality. Buddy gets along with other dogs and would do best with a dog his size. He likes to take short walks and is very mellow and likes to sleep in bed with his human.
Brookings Register

Pandemic pets?

BROOKINGS – In 2020, pet ownership in the U.S. rose from 67% of households to an all-time high of 70%, per the annual American Pet Products Association National Pet Owners Survey. Many believed that a “pandemic pet” boom occurred; however, data from the American Veterinary Medical Association showed that...
BROOKINGS, SD
WSMV

Winter pet safety tips

In the winter months, we see changes in how people can keep their dogs active. Indoor cats don’t know it’s winter, and outdoor cats pretty much take care of themselves.
East Bay Times

Pet of the Week: Big Boy

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Big Boy. This Tabbylicious feline is an extra-large hunk of burning love. Big Boy is a four-year-old neutered male Brown Tabby with snow white paws and a matching white ascot. He’s suave and flirty for sure, but not in that Carly Simon “You’re so vain” kind of way. Big Boy is playful and adores cardboard boxes…he’s one hundred percent supportive of on-line shopping so he can always have a box (or three) to create a cozy sleeping nest. Big Boy is FIV positive, so he should be the only cat or be in a household with other FIV positive cats. Looking to add a loving and steadfast cat to your life? Ask for Big Boy ID# A904469.
whatsupnewp.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lola

Meet your new best friend, Lola – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week! The Potter League for Animals shares that Lola is a 4-year-old medium-sized female husky/mix. Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Lola;. Lola is a stunning Huskey mix, and...
lincolnjournalonline.com

Mising pet

Mr. Paco, a 9-year-old Chihuahua has been missing from his family on Goldman-Johnson Rd. Paco was last seen on Metasville Rd. He is black and tan and has a gray face. He also needs hip medication. If you see Paco please call 706-816-4987.
Gilmer Mirror

Pets Fur People Pet of the Week – Fluffy

Fluffy is a 7-year-old Pyrenees mix. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Fluffy is a big girl – tipping the scales at 100 pounds. She had a difficult life before coming to Pets Fur People. Fluffy never received love and affection from her previous owner. This sweet and gentle girl would thrive in a quiet household as a couch potato. She is quiet and laid back and not a barker – Fluffy is not fond of other dogs – she wants to be the queen of the household. Fluffy has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes Fluffy will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Fluffy call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the covid 19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Brock!. This sweet shy guy...
MIDLAND, TX
24/7 Wall St.

20 of the Most Family-Friendly Dogs

The benefits of owning a dog have been established for decades. It all boils down to the fact that canines make people happy and keep them healthier. For kids, puppies are a source of unconditional love and help them develop a sense of responsibility. But you have to pick the right breed. An active person […]
KSNT

Pet Advice: Telehealth for Pets

TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of Pet Advice sponsored by University Veterinary Care Center, Dr. Amy Guernsey explains telehealth for veterinary medicine and which pets it is best used for.
TOPEKA, KS
ValleyCentral

Pet of the Week: Tino

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen. Tino Tino is a loving 2-year-old Shepherd. He can be shy […]
HARLINGEN, TX
WNDU

Pet Vet: Kidney Failure in Pets

(WNDU) - Pets have many of the same internal organs as we do, and kidneys are no exception, but what do they do, and how do we know if there is a problem?. To help you stay tuned in to your pet’s kidney health, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joins us with some helpful advice.
The Day

My Pet Pal: Dewey

This is our 18-year-old cat Dewey. He greets us every morning with a loud ‘Meow’! His veterinarian recently commented that Dewey “has no idea how old he is.” Dewey loves people, his canine sisters, Lena and Bella, and taking naps in his cat bed. When spoken to, Dewey will often respond with a soft ‘Meow.” Dewey is a wonderful member of the family and is loved very much!
The Day

My Pet Pal: Pudge

Pudge is the perfect cat! He loves to cuddle, play fetch and always wants to know what you are up to!. My Pet Pal is a reader-submitted feature that highlights local residents and their favorite furry, feathery or scaly friends. Send a photo of you and your pet, along with a short description of what makes them a great companion, your name and what town you live in to times@theday.com. Include “pet pal” in the subject line.
fox5atlanta.com

Pets of the Day from FurKids

Ellen gets along great with other cats and dogs. She has a medical condition but will be just fine with proper vet care. Clevinger loves to cuddle and would do great in a home with kids and a big yard for him to run around.
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Threats to pets that roam outdoors

Domesticated pets may have evolved from wild animals, but it has been some time since dogs were needed to hunt like wolves or domesticated cats had to survive like wild leopards or tigers. While pets can enjoy time outdoors, it’s important to avoid leaving them to their own devices for too long. The online health resource Healthcare for Pets says responsible pet ownership necessitates certain precautions to keep pets safe when they venture out of the home.
Silicon Valley

Build a pet-friendly home

Bedrooms. Bathrooms. Kitchen features. Flexible spaces for home offices and next-gen suites. Places for kids and grandkids to play. Indoor-outdoor living options. Smart home options. Energy- and water-saving features. Curb appeal. They’re all top-of-mind when building a new dream home from the start. But what about your favorite companion?...
foxnebraska.com

Pet Doc: oral care for your pets

KEARNEY, Neb. — Doggie breath, it's a real thing!. Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic said doggie breath is very, very common, but that is just the way they are. "As we age, you will find plenty of owners that say they don’t want to kiss their dog on their mouths because they can smell doggie breath from a mile away," said Beebout. "There is a lot of variation in doggie breath, depending on the age, size and breed of the pet can decide on what doggie is a candidate for doggie breath. An example would be that of an older Chihuahua, a Pomeranian, a Maltese in comparison to your larger breed of dogs, such as Labradors to Great Danes."
petproductnews.com

Pet Partners Is Seeking Its First Pet of the Year

Pet Partners, an organization that registers therapy animals for animal-assisted interventions, has opened its inaugural Pet Partners Pet of the Year fundraising competition for nominations. Pet candidates and their human teammates will raise funds for Pet Partners’ Therapy Animal Program which brings unconditional love, happiness, and healing to millions of seniors, patients, veterans, children, and others in need around the world, organization officials reported.
Springfield News Sun

CHAMP PET

Peaches is a beautiful 9-year-old orange female. She is as sassy as she is sweet. Peaches gets along fine with our other female cats, but she’s not so crazy about the males. She does like to sit on your lap to be brushed. Peaches is our official greeter when you come in the front door. Come visit her today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED.
URBANA, OH

