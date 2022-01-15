ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Panther sequel to resume filming next week

By Celebretainment
Ashley County Ledger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Black Panther' sequel will resume filming next week. Letitia Wright - who plays Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa in the Marvel movies - was injured on set in August and has been recuperating at home in London. Production on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' shut down...

Update, Friday January 14 at 8:03 p.m.: Shuri’s set to go back to set. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will resume production next week, now that lead actress Letitia Wright has recovered from the severe injury she suffered while filming last August. Wright returned to London to heal, and the movie was eventually put on pause in November. The return to production was reportedly also delayed due to positive COVID-19 cases among the crew and cast, including Lupita Nyong’o. According to THR, the movie will now shoot for about four weeks in Atlanta. Despite the delay, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently still sticking to its November 11, 2022 release date.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Winston Duke
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Danai Gurira
