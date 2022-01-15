ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadence Design Systems Stock (CDNS): $205 Price Target From KeyBanc

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) have received a $205 price target from KeyBanc. These are the details. The shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS)...

Charles Schwab Stock (SCHW): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) fell by over 4% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) fell by over 4% during intraday trading today. Investors appear to be responding negatively to the company’s fourth-quarter earnings results.
Joby Aviation Stock (JOBY): $6 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) have received a $6 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) have received a $6 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst David Zazula initiated coverage of Joby Aviation with an “Equal-Weight” rating.
Ovintiv Stock (OVV): $53 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) have received a $53 price target from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) have received a $53 price target from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram downgraded Ovintiv to a “Neutral” rating from an “Overweight” rating without changing the price target.
Marathon Digital Stock (MARA): $50 Price Target From BTIG

The shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) have received a $50 price target from BTIG. These are the details. The shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) have received a $50 price target from BTIG. And BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis initiated coverage of Marathon Digital with a “Buy” rating.
Lennar Stock (LEN): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) fell by over 1.5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) fell by over 1.5% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to KeyBanc analyst Kenneth Zener downgrading Lennar to an “Underweight” rating from a “Sector Weight” rating with an $86 price target.
SoFi Stock (SOFI): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) increased by over 18% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) increased by over 18% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Reserve have approved its applications to become a Bank Holding Company through its proposed acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and operate its bank subsidiary as SoFi Bank, National Association. SoFi is expecting the acquisition to close in February, subject to completion or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions.
Prologis Stock (PLD): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) increased by over 1.3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) increased by over 1.3% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s results for the fourth quarter of 2021. The net...
US Bancorp Stock (USB): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) fell by over 4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) fell by over 4% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s fourth-quarter 2021 results. These are the highlights:. — Net...
Tesla Stock (TSLA): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 1.4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) increased by over 1.4% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Piper Sandler issued a price target of $1,300...
Sony Stock (SONY): Why The Price Went Down

The stock price of Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) fell by 7.17% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) fell by 7.17% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to Microsoft buying games publisher Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.
