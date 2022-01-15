Cadence Design Systems Stock (CDNS): $205 Price Target From KeyBanc

The stock price of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) increased by over 18% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) increased by over 18% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Reserve have approved its applications to become a Bank Holding Company through its proposed acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and operate its bank subsidiary as SoFi Bank, National Association. SoFi is expecting the acquisition to close in February, subject to completion or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO